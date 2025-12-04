From Heart to Heart… True Executives Visit Hat Yai Flood Victims ​​​​​

From left to right
Bangkok, December 2nd, 2025 – Following the severe flooding that has deeply impacted people throughout the South and requires urgent recovery efforts to help everyone return to normal life, True Corporation continues its mission to support and care for Thai citizens. Recently, a team of True executives traveled to Hat Yai District, Songkhla to listen to the real issues on the ground and extend their support to young volunteers, doctors, and medical personnel working amidst the crisis as well as to employees and business partners. They also mobilized the organization’s capabilities to assist all sectors in overcoming this difficult time together.
A key force in post-flood recovery has been the student volunteers from Prince of Songkla University (PSU) Hat Yai who worked tirelessly to assist authorities in managing evacuation centers during the recent flooding. True executives met with the volunteers to offer encouragement and provided 200 True 5G SIM cards with 12-month service to enhance communication and coordination in relief operations. Additionally, prepaid SIM cards were distributed to evacuees staying at the PSU center to help them maintain communication while they are unable to return home.
With medical personnel facing heavy workloads in the flood-affected areas, True executives visited Hat Yai Hospital to donate 12 smartphones to be used as primary communication devices for medical coordination within the hospital and with external agencies, ensuring seamless and rapid patient care. True also set up a TrueCoffee booth, providing more than 10,000 beverages over 10 days to uplift and refresh doctors, nurses, and public health workers who have been tirelessly caring for the community during this challenging period.
Concerned for its True family, the executives visited employees affected by the floods, offering “Encouragement Bags” and listening to their difficulties in order to plan appropriate relief measures and allocate additional assistance based on actual needs. Comprehensive support is being provided, including emergency leave without deduction, temporary accommodation allowances, financial help for home and vehicle repairs, and continued welfare and health insurance—reinforcing True’s identity as a People Organization that puts its employees first.
This mission by True Corporation’s executive team to the South reflects a heartfelt commitment to supporting fellow Thais during times of crisis. The team will continue working in Hat Yai, reaching every affected area, helping with recovery efforts and standing alongside southern communities until the situation fully returns to normal.