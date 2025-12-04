From Heart to Heart… True Executives Visit Hat Yai Flood Victims ​​​​​

From left to right

Mr Oliver Kittipong Veerataecha, Chief Brand & Media Officer;

Mr Prathet Tankuranun, Chief Information Technology Officer;

Ms. Sarinra Wongsuppaluk Chief People Officer;

Dr Wiroj Yommeuang, Director of Hat Yai Hospital;

Mr Manat Manavutiveth, Chief Customer Experience & Retail Business Officer; and

Mr Håkon Bruaset Kjøl, Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer



Bangkok, December 2nd, 2025 – Following the severe flooding that has deeply impacted people throughout the South and requires urgent recovery efforts to help everyone return to normal life, True Corporation continues its mission to support and care for Thai citizens. Recently, a team of True executives traveled to Hat Yai District, Songkhla to listen to the real issues on the ground and extend their support to young volunteers, doctors, and medical personnel working amidst the crisis as well as to employees and business partners. They also mobilized the organization’s capabilities to assist all sectors in overcoming this difficult time together.



Empowering Volunteers and Supporting Youth Working to Help Southern Communities

A key force in post-flood recovery has been the student volunteers from Prince of Songkla University (PSU) Hat Yai who worked tirelessly to assist authorities in managing evacuation centers during the recent flooding. True executives met with the volunteers to offer encouragement and provided 200 True 5G SIM cards with 12-month service to enhance communication and coordination in relief operations. Additionally, prepaid SIM cards were distributed to evacuees staying at the PSU center to help them maintain communication while they are unable to return home.