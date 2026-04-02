Trump signals swift Iran exit, warns of possible return strikes

Donald Trump said the United States could scale back its role in Iran in the near future, while still reserving the option of carrying out targeted follow-up strikes if necessary.

Speaking to Reuters by phone on Wednesday (April 1), hours before a 9pm EDT (0100 GMT) prime-time address on the war, Trump said Washington would be “out of Iran pretty quickly”, though he added that US forces could return for “spot hits” against Iranian targets when needed.

The speech was due to close out a day that began with what was described as Trump’s historic visit to the Supreme Court.

With the conflict now in its fifth week and the president under growing pressure to map out an exit strategy amid higher fuel prices, Trump said part of his address would focus on his frustration with NATO, which he said had failed to support US aims in Iran.

The divide between Washington and its European allies has widened during Trump’s second term, particularly after they rejected his request to help protect oil shipments moving through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said he was seriously considering pulling the United States out of NATO, the alliance ratified by the US Senate in 1949.

He has threatened such a move before and has previously pushed member states to spend more on defence.

He said NATO had not acted like a friend when the United States needed support, describing the relationship as one-sided.