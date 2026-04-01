IRGC threatens US firms in the Middle East; Trump says Iran “don’t have much left to threaten”

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a fresh warning that it will target major US companies operating in the Middle East, Reuters reported, in what it described as retaliation linked to the escalating conflict.

Reuters said the IRGC threat was set to begin at 8.00pm Tehran time on Wednesday (April 1) — 11.30pm in Thailand — with an IRGC list naming 18 companies.

A report by The Week said the list includes major firms such as Dell Technologies, Microsoft, Hewlett Packard (HP), Cisco, Intel, Oracle, Apple, Meta Platforms, IBM, JPMorgan Chase, Tesla, General Electric and Boeing, among others.

Asked whether he was concerned, President Donald Trump told reporters: “No. They don’t have much left to threaten,” referring to Iran.

Separately, Qatar-based Al Jazeera quoted Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as saying he has received direct messages from US special envoy Steve Witkoff, but that they do not amount to “negotiations”, describing the exchanges as including threats and views passed through “friends”.