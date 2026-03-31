Iran moves to charge Hormuz transit fees, bars US and Israeli ships

Iran is tightening its grip on one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, unveiling a plan to charge ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz while banning vessels linked to the United States and Israel.

The move, approved by Iran’s parliamentary security commission, marks a significant escalation in the ongoing Middle East conflict, with direct implications for global trade and energy markets.

Under the plan, all vessels transiting the strait, a route that carries roughly one-fifth of global oil supply, will be subject to new toll charges, payable in Iran’s national currency.





At the same time, ships connected to the US, Israel, and countries backing sanctions against Iran will be barred from passing through the waterway, effectively tightening Tehran’s control over maritime traffic in the region.

The Strait of Hormuz has already been severely disrupted since the outbreak of war on February 28, when US and Israeli strikes on Iran triggered retaliation and escalating military tensions. Shipping traffic has since dropped sharply, with many vessels stranded or forced to reroute.

Only a limited number of “non-hostile” ships have been allowed to pass under strict coordination with Iranian authorities, highlighting how tightly controlled the route has become.