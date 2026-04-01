Iran ready to end war if security is guaranteed, president says

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said on Tuesday Tehran is ready to end the war with the United States and Israel, but only under an agreement that firmly guarantees the country’s security and protects the interests of the Iranian people. His remarks, delivered during a cabinet meeting on Monday, came as the conflict in the Middle East moved into its second month.

Pezeshkian said Iran was not seeking a drawn-out confrontation, but made clear that Tehran would reject any settlement lacking concrete safeguards. According to his position, any decision to bring the fighting to an end must put the security and interests of the Iranian people first. He also said Iran was prepared to move towards reducing tensions if there were tangible guarantees that renewed aggression would not happen again.



The Iranian president also credited the country’s ability to withstand the crisis to a combination of military resistance and public unity. He said the armed forces’ continued fight, together with the solidarity shown by ordinary Iranians during wartime, had been one of the key factors helping the country get through what he described as a critical period. He further stressed the value of public gatherings in support of the government in cities across the country, presenting them as an important show of national resolve. Reports from IRNA in recent days have also noted a wave of pro-government demonstrations inside Iran as the conflict has intensified.