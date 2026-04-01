Trump says US may end attacks on Iran within two to three weeks

Trump also criticised countries that had not supported the US war effort, including Britain. In a social media post, he said that, in response to the global fuel shortage, such countries should either buy energy from the United States or find “some delayed courage”, go to the Strait and just “TAKE IT”.

Sources said France and Italy had pushed back against some US-Israeli military operations, exposing divisions among NATO allies over the war.

The conflict has meanwhile reignited fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah. Lebanon’s health ministry said on Wednesday that at least seven people were killed and 24 wounded in two Israeli strikes in the Beirut area. The attacks hit vehicles in Beirut’s southern outskirts and in an area just south of the capital.

Israel’s military said on Wednesday that it had carried out two separate strikes in the Beirut area targeting a senior Hezbollah commander and another senior member of the Iran-aligned group. It did not identify them or say whether they had been killed. Hezbollah did not immediately comment.

With the Middle East conflict showing no sign of easing, Pakistan is trying to mediate in the war. After meeting in Beijing on Tuesday, the foreign ministers of China and Pakistan called for an immediate ceasefire and urged peace talks to begin as soon as possible.

Iran, for its part, has remained defiant despite heavy US and Israeli attacks over the past month, even as neighbouring countries have been drawn into the conflict. Syrian state television reported that explosions heard in Damascus were caused by Israeli air defences intercepting Iranian missiles.

A regional official told state media that a weather station’s radar and building in the Iranian port of Bushehr were put out of service on Tuesday after being hit twice in US-Israeli attacks. The semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that the Mobarakeh steel plant in the central city of Isfahan had been attacked for the second time in a week. In contrast, the Fars news agency said parts of the Sefiddasht Steel Complex in the city of Borujen were also targeted. Reuters said it could not immediately verify the battlefield reports.

Higher oil and fuel prices have also started to weigh on household finances in the United States, creating a political headache for Trump and his Republican Party ahead of the November midterm elections. Data from fuel price-tracking service GasBuddy showed that the US national average retail price of gasoline rose above US$4 a gallon on Monday for the first time in more than three years.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that two-thirds of Americans believe the United States should move quickly to end its involvement in the Iran war, even if that means failing to achieve the goals set out by the Trump administration.

Reuters