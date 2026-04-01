Koh Phangan panel moves to revoke visas of three US tourists over ‘inappropriate behaviour’

Authorities in Koh Phangan district, Surat Thani, have stepped up enforcement measures and agreed to seek the revocation of visas for three foreign tourists, citing behaviour deemed inappropriate and potentially disruptive to public order.

The decision followed a meeting chaired by Paisit Thongjerm, Koh Phangan district chief, who led the district’s Committee for Screening the Behaviour of Foreign Nationals in the Kingdom (Koh Phangan area) at its fifth meeting of 2026. Agencies attending included Immigration Police, provincial police, tourist police, special branch officers, local administrative executives and district officials.

The panel reviewed the case of three US nationals of Israeli ethnicity. Officials said the three were found to have walked while carrying a flag bearing a religious symbol, and had allegedly encouraged people to form a group via WhatsApp, distributing leaflets to organise an activity in Koh Tao subdistrict.