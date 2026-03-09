Surat Thani hit by 12 quakes as Khlong Marui fault stirs

The Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) said on Monday (March 9) that a cluster of 12 earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 1.7 to 3.5 had struck Khao Phang subdistrict in Ban Ta Khun district, Surat Thani, between March 8 and 9, with the strongest tremor measuring magnitude 3.5 at a depth of one kilometre at 5.41pm on March 8.

According to the DMR, the earthquake swarm was caused by movement along the Khlong Marui fault group, which runs in a north-east to south-west direction and moves in a left-lateral strike-slip pattern. The department said residents in the area felt the tremors, but there were no reports of damage.