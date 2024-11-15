No terror threat to Koh Pha-ngan Full Moon Party: police chief

Royal Thai Police chief Pol General Kitrat Phanphet has denied reports of a terrorist plot targeting Israelis at the Koh Pha-ngan Full Moon party tonight.
The reports, circulated on social media, claimed that terrorists planned attacks against Israeli nationals as revenge for the ongoing conflict between Israel, the Lebanon-based Hezbollah and Gaza-based Hamas.
Local authorities, including the Koh Pha-ngan district office and Surat Thani police, dismissed the claims on Wednesday and insisted there was no terrorist threat to tourists visiting the southern island. Kitrat also confirmed that relevant agencies like the Tourist Police, Immigration Bureau, Provincial Police Region 8 and Surat Thani police were closely monitoring the situation.
“We are keeping a close eye on the situation and there is nothing to worry about right now,” he said. The police chief also said that ensuring the safety of foreign visitors is a priority, aiming to build confidence and attract more tourists to Thailand.
The Full Moon Party, held every month in Koh Pha-ngan, generally attracts 20,000 to 30,000 tourists, generating about 100 million baht for the local economy.
In a separate matter, the police chief also instructed various police units including the Immigration Bureau and border police to step up measures against illegal entry into Thailand.
He stressed the government’s focus on preventing human trafficking and assured that any officers found involved in such activities would face severe punishment.