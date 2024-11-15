No terror threat to Koh Pha-ngan Full Moon Party: police chief

Royal Thai Police chief Pol General Kitrat Phanphet has denied reports of a terrorist plot targeting Israelis at the Koh Pha-ngan Full Moon party tonight.

The reports, circulated on social media, claimed that terrorists planned attacks against Israeli nationals as revenge for the ongoing conflict between Israel, the Lebanon-based Hezbollah and Gaza-based Hamas.

Local authorities, including the Koh Pha-ngan district office and Surat Thani police, dismissed the claims on Wednesday and insisted there was no terrorist threat to tourists visiting the southern island. Kitrat also confirmed that relevant agencies like the Tourist Police, Immigration Bureau, Provincial Police Region 8 and Surat Thani police were closely monitoring the situation.