Authorities dismiss Koh Pha-ngan terrorist threat as ‘fake news’

Local Thai officials on Wednesday dismissed as “fake news” an unconfirmed report of a planned terrorist attack targeting Israeli nationals in Koh Pha-ngan, the famous resort island where the ‘Full Moon Party’ is being held every month.

The Koh Pha-ngan district office and Surat Thani provincial police on Wednesday affirmed that there was no terrorist threat to tourists visiting the southern island.

Nopphadol Khaomali, chief of Koh Pha-ngan district in the southern province of Surat Thani, said at a press conference on Wednesday that officials had investigated a report on social media about terrorists planning attacks against Israeli nationals in Thailand and found it to be fake news.

The report had claimed that the planned attacks are meant to be a revenge for the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Lebanon-based Hezbollah and Gaza-based Hamas groups.

Surat Thani police chief Pol Maj-General Sermpan Sirikong said police and security officers had increased patrolling and surveillance to ensure tourists’ safety during the Full Moon Party this month, which will be held on Loy Krathong Day (November 15).

“Visitors to Koh Pha-ngan can rest assured that the island is safe, as police and related officials will be monitoring the event closely tomorrow to ensure the safety of locals and all tourists,” he said.