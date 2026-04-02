Artemis II launches four astronauts on historic moon mission

NASA launched four astronauts from Florida on Wednesday (April 1) aboard Artemis II, sending them on a high-stakes, nearly 10-day journey around the moon and back in the United States’ boldest move yet towards returning humans to the lunar surface later this decade, ahead of China’s first planned crewed landing.

The agency’s Space Launch System rocket, with the Orion crew capsule mounted on top, lifted off just before sunset at 6.35pm EDT (2235 GMT) from Kennedy Space Centre. As the rocket climbed away from Earth, it trailed a vast plume of thick white vapour.

The flight carried NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, along with Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, making them the first crew to fly in NASA’s Artemis programme. Their mission will take them around the moon and back, carrying them farther into space than any humans have ever gone.

“This is Jeremy, we are going for all humanity,” Hansen said from inside Orion just minutes before liftoff.

From launch control, launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson addressed the crew, saying: “Reid, Victor, Christina and Jeremy, on this historic mission, you take with you the heart of this Artemis team, the daring spirit of the American people and our partners across the globe, and the hopes and dreams of a new generation.”