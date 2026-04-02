Anutin celebrates 170 years of UK-Thailand ties, urges deeper cooperation

On Wednesday evening (April 1), Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow and Industry Minister Varawut Silpa-archa, attended the closing event of the 170th anniversary celebrations of UK-Thailand relations, held under the theme “History and Our Future Together”. The event was hosted by the British Embassy in Bangkok, with British Ambassador to Thailand Mark Gooding welcoming guests.
Anutin said the 170-year relationship had been an extraordinary journey. What made it special was not only its longevity, but also its ability to adapt, evolve and continue delivering results for both countries.
He said the United Kingdom had long been an important partner in Thailand’s development. For decades, British companies had played a role in the Thai economy, bringing investment expertise and forging long-standing partnerships with Thai institutions and businesses based on trust, reliability and cooperation. At the same time, he said, the partnership had become a genuinely two-way relationship, with Thai businesses now investing and growing in the UK, creating jobs, generating income for local communities and deepening people-to-people ties.
Anutin also pointed to Thai investments such as Leicester City Football Club as a source of pride for both nations. He noted that, two years ago, the two countries signed an agreement elevating ties to a strategic partnership and enhanced trade cooperation. While that provided a strong foundation, he said both sides should aim higher and work towards a free trade agreement that fully reflected the potential of the partnership, alongside deeper cooperation across individual sectors.
Shine Bunnag, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Executive Officer of Nation Group, also attended the event and met Anutin and the ministers accompanying him. The Prime Minister greeted and spoke with the Nation Group chairman in a warm and friendly atmosphere.
Mark Gooding said the two countries shared a strong history, alongside a future-focused and innovative partnership rooted in deep people-to-people connections. “We look forward to building an even more ambitious future together,” he said.
The 170th anniversary celebrations of UK-Thailand relations began in January 2025. Throughout the campaign, the embassy staged a series of major events under the pillars of religion, monarchy and nation. In an increasingly uncertain world, the anniversary served to underline the long-standing friendship, shared history and deepening cooperation between the United Kingdom and Thailand.
The commemorations brought together a wide range of distinguished guests, including King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida, who presided over the Royal Marines concert, and Prime Minister Anutin, who opened the British Embassy’s 170th anniversary football tournament before later attending the closing celebration.
The anniversary year also produced new milestones in bilateral relations, reflecting shared culture and values. At the Royal Kathina ceremony at Wat Buddhapadipa in London, Mark Gooding made history as the first foreign ambassador to present Royal Kathina robes jointly with the Thai ambassador to the United Kingdom on behalf of the Thai monarch in his own country. It was also the first time the United Kingdom had hosted a major Buddhist event in Thailand, in partnership with Wat Mahathat for a large Pha Pa Samakkhi ceremony.
Another major highlight was the 170th anniversary roadshow across Thailand, during which Ambassador Gooding and embassy staff visited 13 provinces to underline shared priorities in the environment, business and people-to-people ties. Activities included meetings with governors, universities, business groups and local communities in the South — Phuket, Krabi and Surat Thani — the North — Chiang Rai, Lampang and Chiang Mai — the East — Chonburi and Rayong — the Northeast — Buri Ram, Khon Kaen and Nakhon Ratchasima — and Ayutthaya. British Fairs were held throughout the roadshow at Big C supercentres, featuring music, prizes and a modern take on the British pub quiz. The roadshow concluded with a British Fair at Big C Place Ratchada.
The finale was held in the heart of Bangkok at Gaysorn Urban Resort, where the campaign also marked the 80th anniversary of the British Chamber of Commerce Thailand. Founded in 1946, BCCT is Thailand’s oldest foreign chamber and the oldest and largest British chamber in Asia. It remains a key platform for promoting investment and innovation between the UK and Thailand, at a time when bilateral trade is valued at £7.7 billion.