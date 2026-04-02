Anutin celebrates 170 years of UK-Thailand ties, urges deeper cooperation

The 170th anniversary celebrations of UK-Thailand relations began in January 2025. Throughout the campaign, the embassy staged a series of major events under the pillars of religion, monarchy and nation. In an increasingly uncertain world, the anniversary served to underline the long-standing friendship, shared history and deepening cooperation between the United Kingdom and Thailand.

The commemorations brought together a wide range of distinguished guests, including King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida, who presided over the Royal Marines concert, and Prime Minister Anutin, who opened the British Embassy’s 170th anniversary football tournament before later attending the closing celebration.

The anniversary year also produced new milestones in bilateral relations, reflecting shared culture and values. At the Royal Kathina ceremony at Wat Buddhapadipa in London, Mark Gooding made history as the first foreign ambassador to present Royal Kathina robes jointly with the Thai ambassador to the United Kingdom on behalf of the Thai monarch in his own country. It was also the first time the United Kingdom had hosted a major Buddhist event in Thailand, in partnership with Wat Mahathat for a large Pha Pa Samakkhi ceremony.

Another major highlight was the 170th anniversary roadshow across Thailand, during which Ambassador Gooding and embassy staff visited 13 provinces to underline shared priorities in the environment, business and people-to-people ties. Activities included meetings with governors, universities, business groups and local communities in the South — Phuket, Krabi and Surat Thani — the North — Chiang Rai, Lampang and Chiang Mai — the East — Chonburi and Rayong — the Northeast — Buri Ram, Khon Kaen and Nakhon Ratchasima — and Ayutthaya. British Fairs were held throughout the roadshow at Big C supercentres, featuring music, prizes and a modern take on the British pub quiz. The roadshow concluded with a British Fair at Big C Place Ratchada.

The finale was held in the heart of Bangkok at Gaysorn Urban Resort, where the campaign also marked the 80th anniversary of the British Chamber of Commerce Thailand. Founded in 1946, BCCT is Thailand’s oldest foreign chamber and the oldest and largest British chamber in Asia. It remains a key platform for promoting investment and innovation between the UK and Thailand, at a time when bilateral trade is valued at £7.7 billion.