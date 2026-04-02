Thailand swelters under extreme heat as temperatures hit 42C, with haze and storms forecast

THURSDAY, APRIL 02, 2026

Thailand weather forecast for April 2 warns of extreme heat, hazy skies, 42C highs and isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds in several regions

Thailand is bracing for another day of intense heat, with the Thai Meteorological Department warning that temperatures could soar to as high as 42C in some parts of the country on April 2.

In its latest daily forecast, the department said upper Thailand would see generally hot conditions, with hazy skies during the day and extremely hot weather in some areas of the North, Northeast and Central Plains. The conditions are being driven by a heat-induced low-pressure system covering upper Thailand, while southerly and southwesterly winds are also affecting the region.

Those weather patterns are expected to bring isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds to some areas, despite the prevailing heat. Authorities urged people across Thailand to take care of their health in hot to extremely hot conditions and to avoid working or carrying out activities in open areas for prolonged periods. Residents were also warned to stay alert for possible dangers from thunderstorms and strong winds in affected locations.

In the South, rainfall is expected to remain limited, although some areas may still see isolated thunderstorms. The region is also likely to remain hot during the day as easterly and southeasterly winds weaken over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

The forecast, covering the period from 6am on April 2 to 6am on April 3, is as follows:

Bangkok and surrounding areas

  • Generally hot with hazy skies during the day
  • Minimum temperature: 27-28C
  • Maximum temperature: 35-39C
  • Southerly winds: 10-15 km/h

North

  • Hot to extremely hot with daytime haze, plus isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds, mainly in Tak and Phetchabun
  • Minimum temperature: 20-26C
  • Maximum temperature: 36-41C
  • Southwesterly winds: 5-15 km/h

Northeast

  • Generally hot with extremely hot conditions in some areas and daytime haze, with isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds, mainly in Loei, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima
  • Minimum temperature: 21-27C
  • Maximum temperature: 37-41C
  • Southerly winds: 10-15 km/h

Central region

  • Generally hot with extremely hot conditions in some areas and daytime haze, with isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds, mainly in Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi
  • Minimum temperature: 25-27C
  • Maximum temperature: 38-42C
  • Southerly winds: 10-15 km/h

East

  • Hot with daytime haze, plus isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Chonburi, Chanthaburi and Trat
  • Minimum temperature: 24-28C
  • Maximum temperature: 34-39C
  • Southerly winds: 15-30 km/h
  • Waves around 1 metre high, rising above 1 metre in thundershowers

South (east coast)

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat
  • Minimum temperature: 23-26C
  • Maximum temperature: 34-37C
  • Southeasterly winds: 15-30 km/h
  • Waves around 1 metre high, rising above 1 metre in thundershowers

South (west coast)

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mainly in Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun
  • Minimum temperature: 24-26C
  • Maximum temperature: 34-37C
  • Easterly winds: 15-30 km/h
  • Waves around 1 metre high offshore and above 1 metre in thundershowers
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