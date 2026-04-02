Thailand swelters under extreme heat as temperatures hit 42C, with haze and storms forecast

Thailand is bracing for another day of intense heat, with the Thai Meteorological Department warning that temperatures could soar to as high as 42C in some parts of the country on April 2.

In its latest daily forecast, the department said upper Thailand would see generally hot conditions, with hazy skies during the day and extremely hot weather in some areas of the North, Northeast and Central Plains. The conditions are being driven by a heat-induced low-pressure system covering upper Thailand, while southerly and southwesterly winds are also affecting the region.

Those weather patterns are expected to bring isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds to some areas, despite the prevailing heat. Authorities urged people across Thailand to take care of their health in hot to extremely hot conditions and to avoid working or carrying out activities in open areas for prolonged periods. Residents were also warned to stay alert for possible dangers from thunderstorms and strong winds in affected locations.

In the South, rainfall is expected to remain limited, although some areas may still see isolated thunderstorms. The region is also likely to remain hot during the day as easterly and southeasterly winds weaken over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.