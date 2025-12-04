AirAsia Delivers Thai Compassion to Flood Victims in Hat Yai and Narathiwat

BANGKOK, December 4, 2025 – AirAsia today announced the successful completion of a major relief operation, revealing that it has transported over 98,000 kilograms (98 metric tons) of essential donated items from various partner organizations. The shipments were flown on AirAsia flights from Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, and other provinces directly to Hat Yai and Narathiwat between November 24 and December 3, 2025, covering a 10-day period.

To further assist those affected, AirAsia has also extended its relief measures for passengers, allowing for free flight changes and credit account options for those traveling to or from Hat Yai and Narathiwat until December 7, 2025.

Mr. Santisuk Klongchaiya, Chief Executive Officer of Thai AirAsia, stated that the airline has served as a central conduit for sending goodwill and concern from people across the region directly to the residents of Hat Yai and Narathiwat who were impacted by the severe flooding.

"AirAsia activated a project to transport donated goods from various governmental and private organizations, flying from Don Mueang, Chiang Mai (with support from Chiang Mai Airport for collections), and via our Fly-Thru service connecting from regional hubs such as Khon Kaen, Phitsanulok, Udon Thani, and Buri Ram. This reflects the deep-rooted spirit of the Thai people to stand together during difficult times, and AirAsia is proud to use its logistical strengths to support this mission," Mr. Santisuk said.