Senate urges OIC to speed up flood claim payments for southern victims

Patima Jeerapaet, Chair of the Senate subcommittee on capital markets and insurance business, emphasised the need for swift and straightforward insurance claims for flood victims in southern Thailand.
Speaking as part of his legislative role, he said the subcommittee had urged the Office of Insurance Commission (OIC) to improve processes and offer greater assurance to affected individuals, especially as many insurers face challenges due to significant financial losses.
Notably, over 10,000 vehicles have been damaged, while the death toll remains unclear.
Patima suggested that insurance associations work closely with the OIC to establish 24/7 helplines and streamline claims by allowing victims to register with minimal documentation, such as just their name and surname.
"Speed is crucial—whether it’s for repairing flooded cars or homes, or ensuring families can access funds quickly," he said.
Adisorn Pipatworapong, Deputy Secretary-General of the OIC, reassured that flood victims wouldn’t have to worry about paperwork, as the OIC holds a central database that allows for easy verification of policyholders' information using their ID numbers.
For death claims, identity verification will be facilitated with the help of local authorities.
The OIC is prioritising vehicle insurance claims, with an expected payout within seven days, while home insurance claims will offer initial compensation of 20,000 baht for flood-damaged properties and 30,000 baht for commercial buildings, provided photos are submitted as evidence.