Senate urges OIC to speed up flood claim payments for southern victims

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 04, 2025

Senate’s subcommittee pushes for faster insurance claim processes for victims of the southern floods, simplifying paperwork to restore trust.

  • A Senate subcommittee is urging the Office of Insurance Commission (OIC) to speed up and simplify insurance claim payments for flood victims in southern Thailand.
  • The Senate proposed measures such as 24/7 helplines and allowing victims to register claims with minimal documentation to streamline the process.
  • In response, the OIC is prioritising vehicle claims for payout within seven days and offering initial compensation for damaged properties, using a central database to reduce paperwork.

Patima Jeerapaet, Chair of the Senate subcommittee on capital markets and insurance business, emphasised the need for swift and straightforward insurance claims for flood victims in southern Thailand.

Speaking as part of his legislative role, he said the subcommittee had urged the Office of Insurance Commission (OIC) to improve processes and offer greater assurance to affected individuals, especially as many insurers face challenges due to significant financial losses. 

Notably, over 10,000 vehicles have been damaged, while the death toll remains unclear.

Patima suggested that insurance associations work closely with the OIC to establish 24/7 helplines and streamline claims by allowing victims to register with minimal documentation, such as just their name and surname. 

"Speed is crucial—whether it’s for repairing flooded cars or homes, or ensuring families can access funds quickly," he said.

Adisorn Pipatworapong, Deputy Secretary-General of the OIC, reassured that flood victims wouldn’t have to worry about paperwork, as the OIC holds a central database that allows for easy verification of policyholders' information using their ID numbers. 

For death claims, identity verification will be facilitated with the help of local authorities.

The OIC is prioritising vehicle insurance claims, with an expected payout within seven days, while home insurance claims will offer initial compensation of 20,000 baht for flood-damaged properties and 30,000 baht for commercial buildings, provided photos are submitted as evidence.

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy