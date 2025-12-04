Senate urges OIC to speed up flood claim payments for southern victims

Patima Jeerapaet, Chair of the Senate subcommittee on capital markets and insurance business, emphasised the need for swift and straightforward insurance claims for flood victims in southern Thailand.

Speaking as part of his legislative role, he said the subcommittee had urged the Office of Insurance Commission (OIC) to improve processes and offer greater assurance to affected individuals, especially as many insurers face challenges due to significant financial losses.

Notably, over 10,000 vehicles have been damaged, while the death toll remains unclear.