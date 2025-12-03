High tides expected from Dec 4-12, Bangkok braces for new flood risks

Residents along the Chao Phraya River have been warned of high tides expected from December 4-12. During this period, the water level in the river is anticipated to rise significantly, potentially reaching up to 2.00 metres above sea level, with the highest levels occurring between 8am and 2pm.

The Hydrographic Department, Royal Thai Navy, has urged residents, particularly those in areas near Fort Chulachomklao and surrounding districts, to closely monitor the situation.