High tides expected from Dec 4-12, Bangkok braces for new flood risks

Residents along the Chao Phraya River have been warned of high tides expected from December 4-12. During this period, the water level in the river is anticipated to rise significantly, potentially reaching up to 2.00 metres above sea level, with the highest levels occurring between 8am and 2pm.
The Hydrographic Department, Royal Thai Navy, has urged residents, particularly those in areas near Fort Chulachomklao and surrounding districts, to closely monitor the situation.
Expected risk periods:
This surge in water levels could lead to flooding, especially in low-lying areas along the river and nearby districts. The forecast indicates that water levels will exceed those of previous years, increasing the risk of damage.
Public recommendations:
The Hydrographic Department advises residents and relevant agencies to take necessary precautions and stay updated via the department’s official website and communication channels for real-time water level updates.
For more information, contact the Hydrographic Department, Royal Thai Navy, at 0 2475 5111 or 0 2475 5585.