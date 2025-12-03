China shows solidarity with Thailand, donating 30 million baht for flood recovery efforts

On December 2, 2025, His Excellency Mr. Zhang Jianwei, the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Thailand, and his delegation, met with Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to donate 30 million baht for flood relief efforts in southern Thailand.

Ambassador Zhang stated that, following the devastating floods in southern Thailand, particularly in Hat Yai District, Songkhla Province, which caused significant damage to both lives and property, China has been closely monitoring the situation. China expressed concern for the people of the South and believes that under the strong leadership of the Thai government, the affected areas will recover and rebuild quickly.

"Thailand is a good friend, and our two countries have shared both happiness and hardship. We have helped each other through challenges and natural disasters. After this flood, Chinese associations and organizations in Thailand and China have gradually shown their desire to assist the affected areas. Over the past period, Chinese organizations have donated over 30 million baht in cash and goods to aid the flood victims," said Ambassador Zhang.

On December 3, 2025, the Chinese Embassy and various Chinese organizations in Thailand gathered another 30 million baht, which was officially handed over to the Prime Minister to assist in flood recovery efforts in the South. This donation reflects the deep and brotherly relationship between China and Thailand, showing solidarity during this crisis. Ambassador Zhang also expressed confidence that, under the Royal Patronage of His Majesty the King and the strong leadership of the Prime Minister, the people of southern Thailand would overcome these challenges and recover quickly.