RTAF increases capacity at Wing 56 Hospital to treat patients in Songkhla

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has increased the capacity of its Wing 56 Hospital in Songkhla by deploying medical personnel and equipment from Bangkok and other provinces to help treat local people affected or falling ill due to the floods.
AM Chaiya Chansai, commander of the RTAF Directorate of Medical Services, said his directorate had set up a mobile hospital within the compound of Wing 56 Hospital in Songkhla's Klong Hoy Khong district to provide medical services to people, while other hospitals in Songkhla were still unable to resume full operations.
The RTAF's mobile hospital also has facilities for refilling oxygen tanks for other hospitals and for patients in need in Songkhla, Chaiya added.
For example, on November 27, the mobile hospital refilled an oxygen tank for Tambon Ban Phru Hospital, and on November 28, it refilled an oxygen tank for a border patrol police company. The Southern Border Patrol Police Command also refilled 50 oxygen tanks, distributing 25 to Songkhla Nakharin Hospital and 25 to Hat Yai Hospital.
Chaiya said the mobile hospital at Wing 56 Hospital has added capacity for providing emergency medical care 24 hours a day.
The mobile hospital can handle one critical case at a time and four emergency cases simultaneously, with surgical support from the directorate and a team of family medicine experts, preventive medicine experts, and general practitioners on standby.
Chaiya added that the mobile hospital has been operating for six days and will remain in service until the southern flood situation improves.
So far, about 200 patients have received treatment at the mobile hospital, and mobile medical teams have also been deployed to visit local communities and provide medical advice.
Chaiya said the Public Health Minister and the Permanent Secretary of the Public Health Ministry had requested his support in providing oxygen to other hospitals in Songkhla.
People can receive treatment at the RTAF mobile hospital from 8 am to 4 pm and can call 078-404-4890 for inquiries about the services.