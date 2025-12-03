RTAF increases capacity at Wing 56 Hospital to treat patients in Songkhla

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has increased the capacity of its Wing 56 Hospital in Songkhla by deploying medical personnel and equipment from Bangkok and other provinces to help treat local people affected or falling ill due to the floods.

AM Chaiya Chansai, commander of the RTAF Directorate of Medical Services, said his directorate had set up a mobile hospital within the compound of Wing 56 Hospital in Songkhla's Klong Hoy Khong district to provide medical services to people, while other hospitals in Songkhla were still unable to resume full operations.

The RTAF's mobile hospital also has facilities for refilling oxygen tanks for other hospitals and for patients in need in Songkhla, Chaiya added.