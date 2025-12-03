DDPM: 1,911 villages in eight southern provinces still flooded

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) announced on Wednesday that approximately 1.7 million people in 1,911 villages across eight southern provinces are still suffering from ongoing floods.
DDPM Director-General Teerapat Kachamat told a press conference at 10:30 am that as of 6 am on Wednesday, 1,911 villages in 284 tambons across 52 districts in eight southern provinces were still affected by flooding. The eight provinces are Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.
According to Teerapat, the details of the areas still affected by floods in the eight provinces are as follows:
Surat Thani province still faces flooding in 4 districts: Khian Sa, Phat San, Ban Na Saran, and Phun Phin, covering 12 tambons and 18 villages. A total of 675 households have been affected, with water levels decreasing.
Nakhon Si Thammarat province still faces flooding in 8 districts: Cha-uat, Muang, Chalerm Phra Kiat, Hua Sai, Thung Yai, Pak Phanang, Phra Phrom, and Chaiya Yai, covering 38 tambons and 254 villages. A total of 57,070 households have been affected, with water levels decreasing.
Trang province still faces flooding in 9 districts: Na Yong, Huai Yot, Ratsada, Yan Ta Khao, Wang Wiset, Kantang, Muang, Si Phao, and Pa Lian, covering 66 tambons and 482 villages. A total of 23,152 households have been affected, with water levels decreasing.
Phatthalung province still faces flooding in 6 districts: Muang, Khuan Khanun, Khao Chai Son, Bang Kaeo, Pak Phayun, and Pa Bon, covering 12 tambons and 42 villages. A total of 7,899 households have been affected, with water levels decreasing.
Songkhla province still faces flooding in 16 districts: Rattaphum, Muang, Chana, Khlong Hoi Khong, Ranot, Krasae Sin, Sateng Phra, Hat Yai, Khuan Niang, Na Thawi, Singhanakhon, Na Mom, Bang Klam, Sadao, Thepha, and Saba Yoi, covering 127 tambons and 997 villages. A total of 582,053 households have been affected, with water levels decreasing.
Pattani province still faces flooding in 2 districts: Nong Chik and Muang, covering 10 tambons and 9 villages. A total of 1,651 households have been affected, with water levels decreasing.
Yala province still faces flooding in 3 districts: Muang, Raman, and Yaha, covering 5 tambons and 8 villages. A total of 1,436 households have been affected, with water levels decreasing.
Narathiwat province still faces flooding in 4 districts: Su-ngai Padi, Rueso, Su-ngai Kolok, and Joh I Rong, covering 14 tambons and 101 villages. A total of 28,928 households have been affected, with water levels decreasing.