DDPM: 1,911 villages in eight southern provinces still flooded

Trang province still faces flooding in 9 districts: Na Yong, Huai Yot, Ratsada, Yan Ta Khao, Wang Wiset, Kantang, Muang, Si Phao, and Pa Lian, covering 66 tambons and 482 villages. A total of 23,152 households have been affected, with water levels decreasing.

Phatthalung province still faces flooding in 6 districts: Muang, Khuan Khanun, Khao Chai Son, Bang Kaeo, Pak Phayun, and Pa Bon, covering 12 tambons and 42 villages. A total of 7,899 households have been affected, with water levels decreasing.

Songkhla province still faces flooding in 16 districts: Rattaphum, Muang, Chana, Khlong Hoi Khong, Ranot, Krasae Sin, Sateng Phra, Hat Yai, Khuan Niang, Na Thawi, Singhanakhon, Na Mom, Bang Klam, Sadao, Thepha, and Saba Yoi, covering 127 tambons and 997 villages. A total of 582,053 households have been affected, with water levels decreasing.

Pattani province still faces flooding in 2 districts: Nong Chik and Muang, covering 10 tambons and 9 villages. A total of 1,651 households have been affected, with water levels decreasing.

Yala province still faces flooding in 3 districts: Muang, Raman, and Yaha, covering 5 tambons and 8 villages. A total of 1,436 households have been affected, with water levels decreasing.

Narathiwat province still faces flooding in 4 districts: Su-ngai Padi, Rueso, Su-ngai Kolok, and Joh I Rong, covering 14 tambons and 101 villages. A total of 28,928 households have been affected, with water levels decreasing.



