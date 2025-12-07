Cool surge and heavy rain to hit Thailand December 12 to 18, TMD warns

The TMD has issued a weather advisory and updated its forecast for December 12 to 18, warning that changing conditions are expected to affect several regions across Thailand.
People are urged to prepare for shifting weather patterns in the days ahead.
Early in the week, a new spell of rain is forecast to affect much of upper Thailand, particularly the North, Northeast and Central regions.
Residents in these areas are advised to exercise caution, especially when travelling or engaging in outdoor activities, and to follow official updates closely.
From midweek onwards, the weather will shift noticeably, with temperatures expected to drop sharply across the country.
People are advised to prepare warm clothing and heating essentials, as the sudden temperature drop could affect health. Keeping warm and monitoring vulnerable family members is recommended.
South: Strong monsoon brings heavy rain and rough seas
The South, particularly areas from Chumphon province downward, will be affected by a strengthening monsoon. This will bring:
Fisherfolk and coastal communities are urged to take extra precautions and avoid sea travel during periods of dangerous waves.
The public is encouraged to remain vigilant and follow ongoing announcements from the TMD to stay informed of weather changes and recommended safety measures.