Cool surge and heavy rain to hit Thailand December 12 to 18, TMD warns

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 07, 2025

Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) expects new rain over upper Thailand on 12–13 December, followed by a marked temperature drop and rough seas along southern coasts.

  • A new spell of rain is forecast for upper Thailand, including the North, Northeast, and Central regions, from December 12-13.
  • Temperatures are expected to drop sharply across the country from December 14-18, prompting advice to prepare warm clothing.
  • Southern Thailand, from Chumphon province downwards, will experience heavy rain, strong winds, and rough seas due to a strengthening monsoon.

The TMD has issued a weather advisory and updated its forecast for December 12 to 18, warning that changing conditions are expected to affect several regions across Thailand.

People are urged to prepare for shifting weather patterns in the days ahead.

December 12 to 13: fresh round of rain expected

Early in the week, a new spell of rain is forecast to affect much of upper Thailand, particularly the North, Northeast and Central regions.

Residents in these areas are advised to exercise caution, especially when travelling or engaging in outdoor activities, and to follow official updates closely.

December 14 to 18: temperatures set to plunge

From midweek onwards, the weather will shift noticeably, with temperatures expected to drop sharply across the country.

People are advised to prepare warm clothing and heating essentials, as the sudden temperature drop could affect health. Keeping warm and monitoring vulnerable family members is recommended.

South: Strong monsoon brings heavy rain and rough seas

The South, particularly areas from Chumphon province downward, will be affected by a strengthening monsoon. This will bring:

  • heavy rainfall
  • strong winds and rough seas.

Fisherfolk and coastal communities are urged to take extra precautions and avoid sea travel during periods of dangerous waves.

Advice to the public

The public is encouraged to remain vigilant and follow ongoing announcements from the TMD to stay informed of weather changes and recommended safety measures.

