Cool surge and heavy rain to hit Thailand December 12 to 18, TMD warns

The TMD has issued a weather advisory and updated its forecast for December 12 to 18, warning that changing conditions are expected to affect several regions across Thailand.

People are urged to prepare for shifting weather patterns in the days ahead.

December 12 to 13: fresh round of rain expected

Early in the week, a new spell of rain is forecast to affect much of upper Thailand, particularly the North, Northeast and Central regions.

Residents in these areas are advised to exercise caution, especially when travelling or engaging in outdoor activities, and to follow official updates closely.