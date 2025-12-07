Kantharalak on alert as RPG blasts trigger urgent evacuation

Authorities in Si Sa Ket’s Kantharalak district ordered residents to evacuate within three hours on Sunday after rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) fire was heard near the Thai–Cambodian border, following an armed clash earlier in the day.
The confrontation began when Cambodian troops opened fire on Thai soldiers in the Phu Pa Lek–Phlan Hin Paet Kon area, close to Phu Makua. Two Thai soldiers were wounded, prompting units under the Second Army Area to return fire in line with rules of engagement.
Evacuees were seen moving through the Kantharalak city roundabout on Sunday afternoon, with police deployed to manage traffic and assist residents leaving border communities.
The Second Army Area’s operations centre later issued a warning to four border provinces—Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani—stating that the situation remained highly unstable and directing residents to relocate to designated shelters.
According to the military briefing, Cambodian forces began the attack at 2.16pm, escalating the exchange by using recoilless rifles. The clash ended at 2.50pm, but border units remain on high alert amid fears of broader escalation.
Officials urged all residents in border districts of the four provinces to follow evacuation plans immediately for their safety.