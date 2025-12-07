Kantharalak on alert as RPG blasts trigger urgent evacuation

Authorities in Si Sa Ket’s Kantharalak district ordered residents to evacuate within three hours on Sunday after rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) fire was heard near the Thai–Cambodian border, following an armed clash earlier in the day.

The confrontation began when Cambodian troops opened fire on Thai soldiers in the Phu Pa Lek–Phlan Hin Paet Kon area, close to Phu Makua. Two Thai soldiers were wounded, prompting units under the Second Army Area to return fire in line with rules of engagement.