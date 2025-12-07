Nattapon rebuts Tea Seiha, links border clash to Ottawa Convention meeting

Defence Minister Gen Nattapon Nakpanich has rejected Cambodian Defence Minister Gen Tea Seiha’s claim that Thailand fired first in Sunday’s border clash, insisting that evidence clearly shows Cambodian troops opened fire and injured two Thai soldiers inside Thai territory.

Nattapon said Cambodian forces fired small arms at a Thai patrol in the Phu Pha Lek–Phlan Hin Paet Kon area of Si Sa Ket province, wounding two Thai servicemen. One soldier was shot in the left leg, while the other was struck in the chest but protected by a bulletproof vest.

Thai troops returned fire in accordance with the rules of engagement, and the situation has now stabilised, he said, adding that Lt Gen Weerayuth Raksilp, Commander of the Second Army Area, has ordered units to remain on full alert.