TMD warns of three days of heavy rain and rough seas as upper Thailand turns colder

The Meteorological Department has issued Weather Advisory No. 11, warning of unstable weather over upper Thailand and several days of heavy rain and rough seas in the South.

From December 11-13, the South will see increased rainfall with heavy rain in many areas of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ranong, Phangnga, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Very heavy rain is expected in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.

The department said this is due to a low-pressure cell over the lower South China Sea moving across the tip of Vietnam, the Gulf of Thailand and southern Thailand.

From December 14-16, the lower South will continue to experience heavy rain in many areas, especially in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Krabi, Trang and Satun, as the north-easterly monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the South strengthens.