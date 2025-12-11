Heavy rain to hit 30 provinces, south braces for downpours

The TMD has forecast that on Thursday (December 11), widespread rain will occur across Thailand, with heavy downpours expected in many areas of the South.
A total of 30 provinces are likely to be affected.
Bangkok and its vicinity will also see rain over about 20% of the area, while temperatures will rise.
Over the next 24 hours, temperatures in upper Thailand will increase, with cool conditions and light morning fog.
Scattered showers are expected, particularly in the lower Northeast, East, and lower Central regions, as well as Bangkok and surrounding provinces.
People are advised to take care of their health due to fluctuating weather, and motorists should exercise caution when driving through foggy areas. Farmers should prepare to protect crops from possible damage.
These conditions are due to a weakening high-pressure system or cool air mass covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea, while a southeasterly wind is bringing moisture over the lower Northeast and the upper Gulf of Thailand.
In the South, rainfall will intensify, with heavy to very heavy rain in many areas.
This is caused by a low-pressure cell over the lower South China Sea moving across the southern tip of Vietnam into the Gulf of Thailand and the South, combined with the north-easterly monsoon over the Gulf, the southern region and the Andaman Sea.
Waves in the Gulf of Thailand will be moderate, about 1–2 metres high, and more than 2 metres high in thundery areas.
Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.
For air quality, upper Thailand will see a low to moderate accumulation of dust and haze as rain is still occurring in many areas.
Bangkok and vicinity
Isolated showers over about 20% of the area.
Northern region
Cool to cold with light morning fog, with temperatures rising by 1–2°C. Isolated light rain in some areas.
Northeastern region
Cool in the morning with temperatures rising by 1–3°C. Isolated showers over about 20% of the area, mainly in Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Buri Ram, Nakhon Ratchasima, Chaiyaphum and Loei.
Central region
Cool in the morning with temperatures rising by 1–3°C. Isolated rain over about 10% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya.
Eastern region
Thunderstorms over about 30% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Chanthaburi and Trat.
Southern region (east coast)
Cool with light morning fog in the upper part, with temperatures rising by 1–2°C. Thunderstorms over about 60% of the area with heavy to very heavy rain in many places, especially in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
Southern region (west coast)
Thunderstorms over about 40% of the area with heavy rain in some places, especially in Ranong and Phangnga.