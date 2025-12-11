Heavy rain to hit 30 provinces, south braces for downpours

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2025

Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warns of unstable weather nationwide, with heavy rain forecast in 30 provinces, rising temperatures, scattered showers in Bangkok and rough seas along southern coasts.

  • Thailand's Meteorological Department has forecast widespread rain affecting 30 provinces, with the southern region expected to receive the heaviest downpours.
  • The severe weather in the South is caused by a combination of a low-pressure cell moving into the Gulf of Thailand and the prevailing north-easterly monsoon.
  • While other regions will see scattered showers, the southern provinces are bracing for heavy to very heavy rain, with thunderstorms predicted over 60% of the east coast.
  • Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand are warned to navigate with caution as waves could exceed 2 meters in areas with thunderstorms.

The TMD has forecast that on Thursday (December 11), widespread rain will occur across Thailand, with heavy downpours expected in many areas of the South.

A total of 30 provinces are likely to be affected.

Bangkok and its vicinity will also see rain over about 20% of the area, while temperatures will rise.

Over the next 24 hours, temperatures in upper Thailand will increase, with cool conditions and light morning fog.

Scattered showers are expected, particularly in the lower Northeast, East, and lower Central regions, as well as Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

People are advised to take care of their health due to fluctuating weather, and motorists should exercise caution when driving through foggy areas. Farmers should prepare to protect crops from possible damage.

These conditions are due to a weakening high-pressure system or cool air mass covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea, while a southeasterly wind is bringing moisture over the lower Northeast and the upper Gulf of Thailand.

In the South, rainfall will intensify, with heavy to very heavy rain in many areas.

This is caused by a low-pressure cell over the lower South China Sea moving across the southern tip of Vietnam into the Gulf of Thailand and the South, combined with the north-easterly monsoon over the Gulf, the southern region and the Andaman Sea.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand will be moderate, about 1–2 metres high, and more than 2 metres high in thundery areas.

Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

For air quality, upper Thailand will see a low to moderate accumulation of dust and haze as rain is still occurring in many areas.

Forecast for Thailand from 6am Thursday (December 11) to 6am Friday (December 12)

Bangkok and vicinity

Isolated showers over about 20% of the area.

  • Minimum temperature 23–24°C
  • Maximum temperature 31–33°C
  • North-easterly winds 10–20 km/hr

Northern region

Cool to cold with light morning fog, with temperatures rising by 1–2°C. Isolated light rain in some areas.

  • Minimum temperature 14–20°C
  • Maximum temperature 29–32°C
  • On mountaintops, cold to very cold with minimum temperatures of 5–11°C.
  • North-easterly winds 10–15 km/hr

Northeastern region

Cool in the morning with temperatures rising by 1–3°C. Isolated showers over about 20% of the area, mainly in Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Buri Ram, Nakhon Ratchasima, Chaiyaphum and Loei.

  • Minimum temperature 18–21°C
  • Maximum temperature 29–32°C
  • On hilltops, cold with minimum temperatures of 11–14°C.
  • North-easterly winds 10–20 km/hr

Central region

Cool in the morning with temperatures rising by 1–3°C. Isolated rain over about 10% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya.

  • Minimum temperature 21–22°C
  • Maximum temperature 30–32°C
  • North-easterly winds 10–20 km/hr

Eastern region

Thunderstorms over about 30% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Chanthaburi and Trat.

  • Minimum temperature 21–23°C
  • Maximum temperature 31–33°C
  • North-easterly winds 15–35 km/hr
  • Waves about 1 metre high, 1–2 metres offshore, and higher in thundery areas.

Southern region (east coast)

Cool with light morning fog in the upper part, with temperatures rising by 1–2°C. Thunderstorms over about 60% of the area with heavy to very heavy rain in many places, especially in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.

  • Minimum temperature 21–24°C
  • Maximum temperature 29–32°C
  • North-easterly winds 15–35 km/hr
  • Waves 1–2 metres high, more than 2 metres in thundery areas.

Southern region (west coast)

Thunderstorms over about 40% of the area with heavy rain in some places, especially in Ranong and Phangnga.

  • Minimum temperature 22–24°C
  • Maximum temperature 31–33°C
  • North-easterly winds 15–30 km/hr
  • Waves about 1 metre high, more than 1 metre offshore, and over 2 metres in thundery areas.
