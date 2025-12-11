Heavy rain to hit 30 provinces, south braces for downpours

The TMD has forecast that on Thursday (December 11), widespread rain will occur across Thailand, with heavy downpours expected in many areas of the South.

A total of 30 provinces are likely to be affected.

Bangkok and its vicinity will also see rain over about 20% of the area, while temperatures will rise.

Over the next 24 hours, temperatures in upper Thailand will increase, with cool conditions and light morning fog.

Scattered showers are expected, particularly in the lower Northeast, East, and lower Central regions, as well as Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

People are advised to take care of their health due to fluctuating weather, and motorists should exercise caution when driving through foggy areas. Farmers should prepare to protect crops from possible damage.