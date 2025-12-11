Thailand’s polo team has won a historic gold medal at the 33rd SEA Games, defeating Brunei 7.5-0 in the 2-4 goal event at VS Sports Club in Samut Prakan on December 10.

The match was their second meeting at these Games. The two sides first faced each other in the opening-round match on December 3, when Thailand edged Brunei 7.5-7.

The Thai polo side is led by Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, Executive Chairman of King Power Group and chairman of Leicester City Football Club, and Apichet Srivaddhanaprabha, Assistant Chief Operating Officer and Acting Chief Resource Management Officer of King Power Group.

In another gold-medal match on the same day, Malaysia defeated the Philippines 7-3.5.