Thai soldier killed, 10 wounded as Cambodian mortar hits at Ta Phraya front

A Thai soldier has been killed and 10 others injured after Cambodian forces fired a mortar round that landed close to a Thai Stryker armoured vehicle at the Ta Phraya front, making him the seventh Thai fatality in this sector.
Reporters said that at about 9pm on December 10, 2025, Cambodian troops fired mortar rounds which fell beside a Thai Stryker near the Bueng Takwan checkpoint in Ta Phraya district, Sa Kaeo province. One Thai soldier was killed and 10 were wounded. All the injured were taken to Ta Phraya Hospital.
Earlier that day, the First Army Area had launched a proactive operation, deploying infantry units with Stryker 8x8 wheeled armoured vehicles to secure the area around the Bueng Takwan checkpoint, opposite the Ban Ta Phraya border trade crossing. Troops raised the Thai national flag and laid concertina wire to mark out a defensive perimeter.
The Thai soldier killed in the attack was identified as Private Thanarat Chanprathat of the First Army combat forces. He was a rifleman with the 11th Infantry Division, serving in the 112th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Battalion.