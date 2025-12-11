Index Living Mall Launches ‘Gift of Happiness 2026’ with Over 10,000 Festive Gifts and Exclusive Artist-Designed Collections

Index Living Mall (ILM) invites customers to share warmth and togetherness this festive season through its Gift of Happiness 2026 campaign. The campaign features over 10,000 gift items, furniture, household items, and home décor pieces, along with an exclusive shopping experience through Index Living Mall x SANDIER, a Premium Product Limited Edition Collection created by renowned artists, plus a range of creative workshops. Stores are transformed into the Never-Ending Happiness concept, creating an atmosphere that welcomes the New Year with hope. Families are invited to make the most of this special time together and fill their homes with love. The campaign runs from today until January 7, 2026.

Shoppers can explore an extensive Gift Guide featuring kitchenware, tableware, bedding, ergonomic pillows, towels, cushions, rugs, candles, and Christmas ornaments. Complimentary gift baskets and wrapping services are available at all branches.

Jingle (Santa) and Joybell (Pine Tree), ILM’s festive mascots, welcome visitors into a Christmas Wonderland. The Christmas Zone & Magic X’mas Ornaments showcases trees, wreaths, decorative lights and imported figurines of Santa Claus, deer and gnome from MS Natural Design. Five branches also feature themed festive installations: Santa Village (Kaset–Nawamin), Christmas Express (Pattaya) and Nature Paradise (Phuket).