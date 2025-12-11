Index Living Mall Launches ‘Gift of Happiness 2026’ with Over 10,000 Festive Gifts and Exclusive Artist-Designed Collections

Index Living Mall (ILM) invites customers to share warmth and togetherness this festive season through its Gift of Happiness 2026 campaign. The campaign features over 10,000 gift items, furniture, household items, and home décor pieces, along with an exclusive shopping experience through Index Living Mall x SANDIER, a Premium Product Limited Edition Collection created by renowned artists, plus a range of creative workshops. Stores are transformed into the Never-Ending Happiness concept, creating an atmosphere that welcomes the New Year with hope. Families are invited to make the most of this special time together and fill their homes with love. The campaign runs from today until January 7, 2026.
Shoppers can explore an extensive Gift Guide featuring kitchenware, tableware, bedding, ergonomic pillows, towels, cushions, rugs, candles, and Christmas ornaments. Complimentary gift baskets and wrapping services are available at all branches.
Jingle (Santa) and Joybell (Pine Tree), ILM’s festive mascots, welcome visitors into a Christmas Wonderland. The Christmas Zone & Magic X’mas Ornaments showcases trees, wreaths, decorative lights and imported figurines of Santa Claus, deer and gnome from MS Natural Design. Five branches also feature themed festive installations: Santa Village (Kaset–Nawamin), Christmas Express (Pattaya) and Nature Paradise (Phuket).
A campaign highlight is Index Living Mall x SANDIER, a Premium Product Limited Edition Collection by Thai artist Sittichai Yodchompoo, built around his long-haired pink character. Flying Tiger Copenhagen also joins the lineup with Danish-designed lifestyle items across six locations.
Kridchanok Patamasatayasonthi, Managing Director of Index Living Mall PCL, said, “Despite ongoing pressures from household debt, weakened purchasing power, and a slowdown in the real estate sector, the Home & Living market remains promising, valued at about 97 billion baht with a projected CAGR of 5.98% from 2024–2029. Consumers today increasingly seek purchases that bring emotional satisfaction and happiness within reasonable budgets, especially gifts that express care for family and loved ones during festive seasons. In response, we have curated a wide selection of gift sets, household items, and home décor—offering more than 10,000 choices. We have also expanded our furniture and home décor collections to support tourism-related businesses during the peak travel season, aligning with the government’s Tiew Dee Mee Kuen 2025 tax deduction scheme, which encourages domestic travel and helps strengthen long-term competitiveness among entrepreneurs.”
JOY Members can redeem exclusive items such as the JOLLY Tumbler and JOLLY Picnic Tote. JOY Members who spend 15,000 baht can join Lifestyle Workshops, including Stacked Candle sessions and Christmas Bath Bomb workshops. Members can also redeem a Premium Limited-Edition Collection gift valued up to 5,990 baht, while top spenders receive Anantara Vacation Club accommodation privileges. Plus, special credit card offers.
Index Living Mall invites everyone to bid farewell to the passing year and welcome the new one by transforming their homes into warm, family-friendly spaces. Explore curated gift ideas and join lifestyle workshops as part of the Never-Ending Happiness campaign, running from today until January 7, 2026, at all Index Living Mall branches. For more details or to shop online, visit www.indexlivingmall.com or call 1379.