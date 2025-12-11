Prasat Ta Kwai loses protection after Cambodia militarises site, says Thai army

The 2nd Army Area reported on Thursday (December 11) at 5.30am that Cambodian troops had opened fire on Thai soldiers at two locations: Hill 500 in the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani province, and along the border opposite Ban Komui, south of Phu Makua in Si Sa Ket province. No injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, responded to a statement issued by Cambodia’s Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts condemning Thai military operations in the Prasat Ta Kwai area of Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin, and alleging that Thai attacks had damaged Preah Vihear.

He said Thailand strictly adheres to the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict, which stipulates that ancient monuments must be protected and prohibits attacks or any actions that could cause them damage.

However, he noted that the convention clearly sets out exceptions where cultural sites are used for military purposes, such as serving as fortified bases, command and control centres, firing positions or assembly areas for offensive operations.

In such cases, those areas may temporarily lose their legal protection in so far as military operations are concerned.