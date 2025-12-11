Cabinet backs ‘Close debt fast, move forward’ plan to fix 2.3 million NPL accounts

BoT fully supports scheme and extra help for SFIs’ clients

The BoT told the Cabinet it supports the “Clear Debt, Move Forward” scheme as a public–private cooperation to help small borrowers with relatively low non-performing balances resume debt repayment, close their bad loans more quickly and rebuild a good repayment record.

The central bank also raised no objection to additional, tailor-made restructuring measures by SFIs, noting that SFI clients are often more vulnerable than commercial bank borrowers and may need softer terms. These SFI-specific measures may include:

allowing full principal write-downs with complete interest waivers in certain cases

more lenient debt collection and repayment conditions than normal bank standards

and, for borrowers with no repayment capacity, closing accounts and writing off debts.

The BoT added that sustainable household debt solutions require not only better data and credit-risk tools, but also policies to boost competitiveness and raise incomes for individuals and businesses.

It urged the government and agencies to communicate details of the scheme clearly and widely — including benefits, timelines and eligibility conditions — and to track outcomes continuously, adjusting the programme as needed to meet its targets.

Who is eligible?

The scheme targets individual borrowers whose loan status as of September 30, 2025, was:

over 90 days past due on principal or interest, and

whose total NPLs across all financial service providers do not exceed 100,000 baht per person.

Debts covered include:

Unsecured loans, such as personal loans and credit cards.

Residual debts from formerly secured loans where collateral has already been seized or cannot be recovered, but a remaining balance is still legally claimable.

Eligible creditors include commercial banks, their financial-business group companies, and SFIs.

How the help works

1. Borrowers of commercial banks and their financial group firms

Commercial banks and their group companies will sell and transfer NPLs to Sukhumvit Asset Management Co Ltd (SAM) or other designated AMCs at a mutually agreed reference price and management method.

After purchase, SAM/AMCs will restructure debt under BoT’s guidelines via two main options:

Partial repayment to close the account (“haircut” to settle the debt in one go).

Instalment plans of up to three years.

During the programme, interest will be frozen. If the borrower complies fully with the agreed terms, all accrued interest will be written off. Debt management after year three will be adjusted to match the borrower’s capacity.

2. Borrowers of specialised financial institutions (SFIs)

SFIs will sell NPLs to Ari Asset Management Co Ltd (Ari-AMC) or other appointed AMCs under agreed reference prices and management methods.

Ari-AMC/AMCs will then offer flexible restructuring in line with BoT guidelines to reduce the burden.

At the same time, SFIs will roll out extra targeted measures to match their more vulnerable borrowers — for example:

closing accounts with principal reduction and full interest waivers

more lenient follow-up and repayment terms than normal SFI rules

and, where necessary, writing off uncollectable debts for borrowers without any repayment capacity.

Path back to formal credit

To encourage good behaviour, the scheme will report borrowers’ repayment histories to the National Credit Bureau (NCB). This is intended to:

support future loan approvals from financial institutions

help borrowers secure housing loans or business financing, rather than new consumption credit.

In considering such new loans, financial institutions are encouraged to focus on:

income declared to the Revenue Department in tax filings

and the borrower’s actual repayment ability, rather than past black marks once debts have been settled under the scheme.

For small borrowers of non-bank lenders and other creditor groups not covered in this round, the government plans to design similar debtor-centred assistance in subsequent phases, keeping the “debtor-centric” approach at the core of future household debt solutions.