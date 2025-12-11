Thailand storms to top of SEA Games medal table with 19 golds on opening day

The 33rd SEA Games serves up a packed schedule on Thursday (December 11), with athletes competing for as many as 54 gold medals.

Athletics gets underway for the first time at Suphachalasai Stadium, with eight golds on offer from 9am.

The evening track session will be the main attraction, featuring the men’s and women’s 100-metre finals at 6.50pm.

In the men’s 100 metres, SEA Games record-holder and 2021 champion Puripol Boonson will line up for Thailand alongside compatriot Soraoat Dapbang, the defending champion from the previous Games, in a much-anticipated sprint showdown.

Football fans will be glued to the men’s national team match at 7pm, when Thailand face Singapore in their final group-stage fixture.

A draw will be enough for Thailand to finish top of the group.

Earlier, at 5.30pm, the Thai women’s volleyball team played their second Group A match against the Philippines.

For younger fans, extreme skateboarding makes its SEA Games debut for the day, with the park event starting at 5pm.

Viewers can enjoy full live coverage and online streaming of SEA Games 2025, hosted by Thailand, on the following channels:

One31

NBT2HD

PPTV HD 36

T-Sport 7

TrueVision Now

You can check the full competition schedule for SEA Games 2025 on December 11, 2025, via the official website.