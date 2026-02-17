Indonesia launches mass repatriation of citizens from Cambodia amid crackdown on online scams

As of mid-February 2026, Indonesia has launched a massive operation to repatriate thousands of its citizens from Cambodia, following a major crackdown on online scam operations in the country. This action comes after a country-wide sweep by Cambodian authorities targeting cybercrime syndicates, following the arrest and extradition of scam kingpin Chen Zhi in January 2026.
The Indonesian government began repatriating nearly 3,600 citizens from Cambodia on February 15, 2026. The repatriation process is expected to unfold in phases, with all returnees expected to be brought back by early March 2026.
The scale of the operation is unprecedented, with the Indonesian Migrant Workers Protection Agency (BP2MI) chartering planes to expedite the process, as commercial flights have been unable to accommodate the large number of citizens waiting at the embassy in Phnom Penh.
While many of the returnees were initially considered victims of human trafficking, new reports from Channel News Asia (CNA) indicate a significant shift in the investigation. Indonesian Ambassador to Cambodia, Santo Darmosa Umartho, revealed that a preliminary assessment of about 1,500 returnees suggested that many were not victims of human trafficking, but rather willing participants in the scam operations. Many of the returnees entered Cambodia without proper documentation or kept their passports, which implies they may have been "illegal workers" rather than captives.
The Indonesian government has stated that, unlike previous "rescue" missions, all returnees will undergo screening by law enforcement upon their arrival in Jakarta. Authorities are making it clear that those found to be actively participating in online scams or other illegal activities, including gambling, will face legal action.
Ambassador Santo Darmosa Umartho emphasized that the Indonesian Embassy in Cambodia is coordinating with Indonesia’s law enforcement agencies to ensure that those facing legal issues will be promptly investigated upon their return to the country. He also confirmed that all individuals returning to Indonesia would undergo additional screenings upon arrival in Jakarta.
The pressure on Cambodia’s online scam industry has intensified since late 2025, following sanctions imposed by the UK and the US on key operators. The Cambodian government has moved from token raids to more substantial actions, shutting down large scam hubs in areas like Bavet and Sihanoukville.