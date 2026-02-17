Indonesia launches mass repatriation of citizens from Cambodia amid crackdown on online scams

Legal Consequences for Willing Participants

The Indonesian government has stated that, unlike previous "rescue" missions, all returnees will undergo screening by law enforcement upon their arrival in Jakarta. Authorities are making it clear that those found to be actively participating in online scams or other illegal activities, including gambling, will face legal action.

Coordination with Law Enforcement

Ambassador Santo Darmosa Umartho emphasized that the Indonesian Embassy in Cambodia is coordinating with Indonesia’s law enforcement agencies to ensure that those facing legal issues will be promptly investigated upon their return to the country. He also confirmed that all individuals returning to Indonesia would undergo additional screenings upon arrival in Jakarta.

Background of Cambodia’s Online Scam Industry

The pressure on Cambodia’s online scam industry has intensified since late 2025, following sanctions imposed by the UK and the US on key operators. The Cambodian government has moved from token raids to more substantial actions, shutting down large scam hubs in areas like Bavet and Sihanoukville.