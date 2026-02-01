Thailand’s wellness industry poised for growth, targeting top 5 global hubs

According to the Global Wellness Institute (GWI), the global wellness economy has been continuously growing.
In 2024, it is valued at US$6.8 trillion, increasing to US$7.3 trillion in 2025, and expected to reach US$7.9 trillion in 2026.
In the long term, by 2029, its value could soar to US$9.8 trillion, growing faster than the global economy and significantly increasing its share of global GDP.
Dr Tanupol Virunhagarun, CEO of BDMS Wellness Clinic and BDMS Wellness Resort, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited, stated that 2026 will be the most prosperous year for wellness in Thailand.
This is due to various sectors laying the foundation and preparing for this growth over the past 3-4 years, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The public has become more aware of wellness, and Thailand's wellness economy has gained international recognition.
The wellness economy in Thailand is valued at approximately US$40 billion, or about THB1.2-1.3 trillion.
As a result, Thailand currently ranks 24th globally, a remarkable leap from US$30 billion in 2022.
The growth rate of 28% is four times higher than the global average of 7.6% per year.
This growth is primarily driven by the key business sectors: 1) Wellness tourism, the country's leading driver, 2) Healthy eating, nutrition, and weight loss, 3) Beauty and anti-ageing, and 4) Traditional Thai medicine and herbs.
"Although Thailand currently ranks 24th in wellness, before COVID-19, we reached 7th in the world in some segments. The government and experts aim to push Thailand back to that position. The business sector is also ready to drive the wellness economy engine at full capacity, making it one of the key drivers for Thailand to become a 'Wellness Hub among the top 5 in the world' in the future," Tanupol added.
He emphasised that Thailand's goal of becoming one of the top 5 wellness hubs is highly achievable compared to other health goals.
Thailand has already surpassed Europe, ranking as the number one wellness tourism destination globally.
Asia recorded 562 million wellness tourism trips per year, while Europe had only 348 million trips annually.
It can be concluded that Europe may face external challenges, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, slowing its growth, while Asia remains the largest and fastest-growing market globally.
"To secure a spot in the top 5 wellness hubs, Thailand must compete with key players like Japan and India, becoming a leading name in Asia's wellness industry. This includes embracing trends such as 'Health is the New Luxury', longevity, personalised wellness, and spiritual & mental wellness. Thailand will play a vital role as a destination for health and spirituality."
Moreover, Thailand must elevate its herbs and traditional knowledge through research and modern technology to increase service value from hundreds to thousands.
For example, turmeric or black ginger, when sold as raw roots, costs only a few dozen baht, but when processed into high-quality extracts for cosmetics or supplements, its value can reach up to THB80,000 per kilogram.
In the field of healthy food, people are willing to pay 15-25% more for clean, safe, and health-promoting food.
Foods with clear sourcing and cultivation details are gaining high popularity.
In 2026, many Asian countries, including Singapore and Malaysia, have started focusing on wellness, with ambitions to position themselves as global wellness hubs.
Indonesia, particularly Bali, aims to be a leading tourism destination, while Japan highlights its traditional strengths in investment, urban infrastructure, and regional role.
"The competition in wellness has begun, and it is fierce. If Thailand does not plan carefully, collaborate seriously, and maintain unity in 2026, other countries will surpass us. The opportunity could slip away and be irretrievable," Tanupol concluded.