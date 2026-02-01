Thailand’s wellness industry poised for growth, targeting top 5 global hubs

According to the Global Wellness Institute (GWI), the global wellness economy has been continuously growing.

In 2024, it is valued at US$6.8 trillion, increasing to US$7.3 trillion in 2025, and expected to reach US$7.9 trillion in 2026.

In the long term, by 2029, its value could soar to US$9.8 trillion, growing faster than the global economy and significantly increasing its share of global GDP.

Dr Tanupol Virunhagarun, CEO of BDMS Wellness Clinic and BDMS Wellness Resort, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited, stated that 2026 will be the most prosperous year for wellness in Thailand.

This is due to various sectors laying the foundation and preparing for this growth over the past 3-4 years, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The public has become more aware of wellness, and Thailand's wellness economy has gained international recognition.

The wellness economy in Thailand is valued at approximately US$40 billion, or about THB1.2-1.3 trillion.

As a result, Thailand currently ranks 24th globally, a remarkable leap from US$30 billion in 2022.

The growth rate of 28% is four times higher than the global average of 7.6% per year.

This growth is primarily driven by the key business sectors: 1) Wellness tourism, the country's leading driver, 2) Healthy eating, nutrition, and weight loss, 3) Beauty and anti-ageing, and 4) Traditional Thai medicine and herbs.