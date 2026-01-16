NEO Achieves Highest 'Green Industry Level 5' Certification, Leading 0.16% of Over 60,000 Enterprises Nationwide

"Receiving the Green Industry Level 5 award, the highest standard, confirms that NEO is not solely focused on business growth but places significant emphasis on seriously and continuously enhancing environmental operations, achieving tangible and measurable results," Suthidej added. "Moving forward, NEO is ready to further its sustainability efforts, developing eco-friendly innovations and production processes to achieve key targets such as increasing recycled material usage to 100%, boosting green energy usage to 40%, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 20% by 2030, with a goal to become a Net Zero organization by 2050. This is to collectively drive Thai industry towards international sustainability goals."

The "Green Industry" program, established by the Ministry of Industry, aims to encourage the industrial sector to operate in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. It seeks to develop and improve operations sustainably with the goal of reducing the impact of climate change and environmental issues, promoting efficient resource utilization to support sustainable production and consumption. It also emphasizes operating with social responsibility throughout the supply chain, a crucial approach that enables businesses to coexist sustainably with communities and the environment.

NEO Factory Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of NEO Corporate Public Company Limited, received Green Industry Level 5 (GI5) certification from the Ministry of Industry on November 25, 2025. It is one of only 95 enterprises nationwide out of over 64,500 factories, and one of only 5 factories in Pathum Thani province to achieve this highest level of certification.