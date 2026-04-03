This Thai temple is worth billions of dollars. | The Signal EP18
FRIDAY, APRIL 03, 2026
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From its rise as one of Thailand’s most influential Buddhist movements to allegations of financial misconduct, a dramatic 2017 temple siege, and the sudden closure of the case this year, this episode of #TheSignal looks at how faith, money, and political influence collided in one of the country’s most consequential modern controversies.
What’s your theory on where Phra Dhammachayo has been all these years?
Watch now and join the conversation. 🔎 Reported by @benrujo.official