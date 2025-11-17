K-Beauty and Thai Content Industries Eye Collaborative Future at Bangkok Forum

Industry leaders outline strategies to merge Korean innovation with Thai creativity, positioning Southeast Asia as next frontier for cultural commerce.

Korean and Thai cultural industry leaders have mapped out an ambitious blueprint for collaboration that could reshape the Asian creative economy, leveraging the global success of K-Beauty and Korean content alongside Thailand's emerging creative sector.

Speaking at the second session of the IGNITE Thailand-Korea Business Forum in Bangkok on Monday, executives and influencers outlined how the synergy between Korean innovation and Thai cultural assets could drive mutual economic growth whilst strengthening both nations' soft power globally.

Cho In-je, Chief Executive of Purito Seoul, positioned K-Beauty as more than mere cosmetics, describing it as "a story blended with innovation, creativity, and cultural connection".

The industry has achieved remarkable global standing, now ranking as the world's third-largest beauty market after France and the United States, with substantial user bases spanning China (26 million), Japan (8 million), the United States (13 million), and the Asia Pacific region (15 million).

The Korean beauty sector's success stems from a unique structural ecosystem featuring over 4,000 top-tier ODM/OEM companies, such as Cosmax and Kolmar, enabling rapid product development and commercialisation.

This "open R&D" model allows even small and medium-sized brands to quickly launch products based on the latest trends captured through digital platforms like TikTok and Instagram.