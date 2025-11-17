Thailand and South Korea Eye 'Quantum Leap' in Economic Partnership

Deputy PM highlights strategic industries from semiconductors to wellness as bilateral cooperation deepens.

Thailand and South Korea possess the potential to achieve transformative economic growth through enhanced cooperation across strategic sectors, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas declared at the IGNITE Thailand-Korea Business Forum in Bangkok on Monday.

Speaking at the forum, Ekniti emphasised that both nations share remarkably similar economic development trajectories and face comparable challenges, creating unprecedented opportunities for collaboration that could propel their economies forward dramatically.

The Deputy Prime Minister outlined three key industries ripe for joint development:

Food, Smart Farming and Processing: Thailand ranks amongst the world's largest food exporters, whilst South Korea possesses cutting-edge smart farming technology. Combined efforts would significantly elevate food safety standards, production capabilities and processing quality.

Modern Industries: This encompasses electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, automation systems, robotics and semiconductors—sectors where South Korea leads globally. Thailand aims to develop its chip industry as a future growth engine under its New S-Curve plan.

Services, Wellness, Medical and Tourism: Thailand excels in medical services, wellness and spa offerings, whilst South Korea dominates in cosmetics and aesthetic surgery. Joint healthcare-tourism packages could substantially boost revenues for both nations.