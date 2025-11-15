Thai Minister Unveils Strategy to Boost Thai Business Presence in South Korea Through Cultural Integration

Chawadol Nipathannont outlines embassy's grassroots approach to building brand recognition as ASEAN Trade Fair opens in Seoul.

Thailand is implementing a multi-faceted strategy to strengthen its commercial presence in South Korea by leveraging cultural touchpoints and community networks, according to Chawadol Nipathannont, Minister and Deputy Chief of Mission at the Thai Embassy in Seoul.

Speaking to Thai media on the sidelines of the ASEAN Trade Fair 2025 on Friday, Minister Chawadol outlined an approach that prioritises building consumer trust and brand recognition through sustained cultural engagement rather than conventional trade promotion alone.

"The Korean market presents significant opportunities for Thai food products, particularly given that over 300,000 to 400,000 Koreans visit Thailand annually and are already familiar with Thai flavours," said Minister Chawadol. "However, bringing products into Korea requires navigating health regulations and establishing reliable distribution networks. Thai entrepreneurs must thoroughly understand the regulatory requirements for their specific products."

The embassy's strategy centres on strengthening the Thai community in South Korea as a foundation for broader commercial expansion.

This includes facilitating the establishment of legally registered Thai associations and supporting regular cultural events such as Thai markets, which have gained traction amongst Korean consumers.

