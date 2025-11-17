Korea Eyes Thailand as Strategic Gateway for Enhanced Trade and Investment

Deputy Trade Minister outlines ambitious vision for comprehensive partnership as Daewoo E&C plans smart city developments across Thai market.

South Korean officials and corporate leaders have outlined an ambitious strategy to deepen economic ties with Thailand, viewing the kingdom as a critical gateway for expanded trade and investment in Southeast Asia.

Speaking at the IGNITE Thailand-Korea Business Forum in Bangkok on Monday, Kwon Hye-jin, Deputy Minister for Trade and Negotiations at South Korea's Trade Ministry, emphasised Thailand's pivotal role in the region's economic landscape.

Thailand represents the third-largest economy in ASEAN by GDP and serves as a crucial production hub for automobiles and electronics in Southeast Asia, currently hosting approximately 400 Korean companies.

Despite the existing economic relationship, Korean officials believe there is substantial room for expansion.

The centrepiece of this strategic push is the Korea-Thailand Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which has completed seven rounds of negotiations since July 2024, covering 24 chapters in total.

Kwon stated that the objective is to conclude a "high-level comprehensive agreement worthy of the name Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, covering digital trade, supply chains, and sustainable trade".

The agreement aims to go beyond existing multilateral frameworks such as the ASEAN-Korea Free Trade Agreement and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.