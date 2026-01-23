Thai condo market in 2026: a year of cautious selection as new projects decline

Surachet Kongcheep, Head of Research and Consulting at Cushman & Wakefield Thailand, reported that only 16,408 condo units were launched in 2025, a significant decline, particularly in Q4, where new launches dropped by 56% compared to the previous quarter. This dip in new supply reflects multiple pressures, including the Thai-Cambodian border conflict, a lack of new government stimulus measures, and an overall economic slowdown. Additionally, factors like the PM2.5 pollution and political uncertainties around the general election delayed decision-making for both buyers and investors.



Rising Prices but Limited Mass Market Appeal

Despite a decrease in new condo projects, the price structure of these developments has risen significantly. In 2025, the proportion of condos priced above 100,000 baht per square metre increased, with some projects nearing 200,000 baht per square metre. Developers are shifting focus towards the high-end market, where there is still demand and greater profit potential, although this shift excludes mass-market buyers.

In contrast, many developers are choosing to "clear old stock" by aggressively selling off completed projects, sometimes at reduced prices or with lower margins, to navigate the sluggish market. This approach is helping businesses survive but is not enough to generate significant profit, ensuring businesses remain afloat during these challenging times.