Homes and condos under THB3 million slump as banks reject nearly 40% of loans

Thailand’s housing market for homes priced at no more than THB3 million, once a key pillar, has recorded its steepest contraction in a decade, despite underlying demand, as tight mortgage approvals and high household debt continue to shut many Thais out of first-home ownership.

Prasert Taedulayasathit, president of the Thai Condominium Association, said the under-THB3 million segment in Bangkok and surrounding provinces has fallen sharply.

He said the segment’s presale value peaked in 2018 at THB147.965 billion, but has continued to shrink since then.

He said the economic slowdown in 2024 hit the segment hard, with market value plunging 52% year-on-year to THB54.377 billion, described as the most severe contraction across all price bands in the housing market.

In 2025, the market remained weak: presales in the first nine months totalled about THB33.889 billion, down from THB42.4 billion in the same period of 2024, a decline of roughly 20%.

Prasert said the segment has also lost market share, dropping from 36% in 2014 to an estimated 21% in 2024.

He attributed the slump mainly to stricter bank lending, with high rejection rates, while purchasing power among lower- to middle-income households has been undermined by heavy household debt amid low economic growth of around 1-2%, discouraging long-term borrowing.