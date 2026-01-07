Business groups urge 40m-baht soft loans to revive Hat Yai as fewer than 20% of shops reopen after floods

Business groups in Hat Yai are urging the government to expand soft-loan support to help the city recover from severe flooding, warning that the local economy remains in crisis and that fewer than 20% of affected businesses have been able to reopen.

Songpon Changsirivathanathamrong, president of the Songkhla Chamber of Commerce, said the damage from the Hat Yai floods has cut deep into the city’s economic structure, with shops and businesses in the city centre among the hardest hit. He said many premises suffered extensive damage, including to electrical systems and ceiling structures.

He said fewer than 20% of operators have been able to resume business, largely because they lack liquidity to repair and restore operations.

Songpon said Hat Yai’s recovery will depend on how quickly the government provides support, outlining three possible scenarios:

V-shaped recovery if funding is injected quickly and the economy rebounds immediately; K-shaped recovery in which large firms with stronger finances survive but small businesses disappear; L-shaped decline if no concrete support materialises and the city remains depressed for the long term without a meaningful recovery.

He proposed that the government revise the current soft-loan ceiling, initially set at 1 million baht, saying it does not reflect the scale of damage. He called for the recovery loan limit to be raised to up to 40 million baht per borrower to support renovations, with 0% interest for the first six months, followed by 1.5% per year over five years.