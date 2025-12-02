Urgent 327-billion-baht relief plan approved to boost SMEs and support flood-hit businesses

The Cabinet has approved a major relief measure, “Quick Big Win,” to support Thai SMEs, instructing 7 state-owned banks to provide urgent funds, credit guarantees, and tax measures, totaling 327 billion baht. These measures are aimed at resolving the issues of SMEs’ limited access to funding and shrinking credit, especially to assist businesses affected by the severe flooding in southern Thailand that began in mid-November.

The measures focus on the principle of “short-term stimulus with long-term impact, distributed broadly”, aiming to create a new ecosystem that will help SMEs grow stronger. The measures are divided into three main categories:



Financial Measures: Credit Injection and Guarantees of 267 Billion Baht

Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, said that the financial measures will be carried out through 7 state-owned financial institutions (SFIs), which will provide loans and guarantees to urgently support liquidity. These include:

1. The Small and Medium Enterprise Credit Guarantee Corporation (SBCG): This agency will provide a 50 billion baht guarantee, free of fees for the first three years, covering three sub-programs: