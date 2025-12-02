Urgent 327-billion-baht relief plan approved to boost SMEs and support flood-hit businesses

The Cabinet has approved a major relief measure, “Quick Big Win,” to support Thai SMEs, instructing 7 state-owned banks to provide urgent funds, credit guarantees, and tax measures, totaling 327 billion baht. These measures are aimed at resolving the issues of SMEs’ limited access to funding and shrinking credit, especially to assist businesses affected by the severe flooding in southern Thailand that began in mid-November.
The measures focus on the principle of “short-term stimulus with long-term impact, distributed broadly”, aiming to create a new ecosystem that will help SMEs grow stronger. The measures are divided into three main categories:
Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, said that the financial measures will be carried out through 7 state-owned financial institutions (SFIs), which will provide loans and guarantees to urgently support liquidity. These include:
1. The Small and Medium Enterprise Credit Guarantee Corporation (SBCG): This agency will provide a 50 billion baht guarantee, free of fees for the first three years, covering three sub-programs:
2. Government Savings Bank (GSB): A 100 billion baht low-interest loan program, which targets four groups:
3. Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC): A total of 80 billion baht in loans for farmers and agricultural SMEs, with two programs:
4. SME Development Bank (SME Bank): A loan program with an adjusted lending criteria, totaling 20 billion baht, targeting micro-SMEs (up to 1 million baht) and general SMEs (up to 30 million baht), with applications accepted until 30 December 2026.
5. Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Bank): A liquidity and export guarantee program worth 12 billion baht.
6. Islamic Bank of Thailand (iBank): Supporting halal producers and eco-friendly businesses with 3 billion baht.
7. Government Housing Bank (GH Bank): A 2 billion baht program for home construction, land purchases, repairs, as well as loans for real estate developers and homebuilders in the region.
Ekniti added that the Cabinet has approved tax measures to improve the effectiveness and fairness of competition for SMEs within Thailand. These include:
Additionally, there are mechanisms to support SMEs in government procurement. The Central Accounting Department will offer a 5% price advantage for SMEs certified by the Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion (OSMEP), provided they use the e-Tax Invoice system. Furthermore, PromptBiz will provide financing for SMEs working with government contracts.
The Commerce Ministry is also studying the establishment of a National E-Commerce Platform to reduce reliance on foreign platforms and enhance the ability of Thai entrepreneurs to engage in e-commerce more effectively.
Ekniti concluded that these measures will help 107,000 SMEs access additional credit, inject 270 billion baht into the economy, and contribute an additional 0.36% to GDP growth in 2026, ensuring Thailand’s economic growth remains sustainable in the long run.