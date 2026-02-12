Thailand Leads ASEAN in AI Adoption as Regional Digital Economy Eyes $1 Trillion Valuation

New research reveals 90% of Thai students use Generative AI, while experts warn of a ‘readiness gap’ and the need for robust ethical governance by 2030.
Thailand has secured the highest rate of Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption within the ASEAN bloc, driven primarily by a rapid uptake among students and educators.
The findings, released by the ASEAN Foundation with support from Google.org, come as the region’s digital economy is projected to skyrocket from $300 billion to $1 trillion by 2030.
The ASEAN Digital Outlook and the AI Ready ASEAN Research reports were unveiled during the "AI Ready ASEAN" regional policy summit in Manila. Developed alongside the ASEAN Digital Senior Officials’ Meeting (ADGSOM), the studies offer a comprehensive look at the region’s digital infrastructure and the institutional preparedness of its member states.
A Leading Force in Education
Thailand stands at the vanguard of the region’s technological shift. The data reveals that 90.29% of Thai students and 81.34% of teachers are regular users of Generative AI tools.
Creative applications are particularly popular, with 85.65% of students employing AI-powered graphic design platforms.
However, this rapid integration has sparked concern among parents and school leaders. There are growing fears that a heavy reliance on AI for academic assignments could diminish students' capacity for independent critical thinking and analytical reasoning.
The ‘Readiness’ Paradox
While adoption rates are high, the research highlights a stark disparity in actual "readiness." While younger generations are quick to embrace new tools, the "Master Trainers," teachers, and parents often lack the systematic training, confidence, and ethical frameworks required to manage the technology responsibly.
Dr Piti Srisangnam, executive director of the ASEAN Foundation, stated:
"Across ASEAN, AI adoption is accelerating faster than our ability to govern it. These studies shift the narrative from 'will AI be used' to 'how ready are our institutions and communities?' This data is vital for designing policies that ensure AI serves the people, rather than just the economy."
Challenges to the $1 Trillion Goal
With nearly a third of ASEAN’s 660 million citizens aged under 20, the responsible deployment of AI is critical for future employment and social equity.
Despite the economic potential, the reports identify several systemic risks that threaten to undermine public trust:
Cybersecurity Threats: A rise in sophisticated scams, data breaches, and the proliferation of "deepfake" technology.
Information Integrity: The increasing prevalence of "fake news" and online misinformation.
Governance Gaps: A lack of integrated national strategies, leading to unequal digital development across the region.
Building a Sustainable Ecosystem
To address these gaps, the AI Ready ASEAN initiative has already provided digital literacy training to five million people across the region and is empowering 3,000 "Master Trainers" to lead local communities.
Marija Ralic, Head of Google.org for Asia Pacific, added:
"Access to AI tools is not enough. True readiness stems from an understanding of how these systems work, their inherent limitations, and their ethical application. We must invest in AI literacy—particularly for teachers—to ensure this technology creates opportunities for everyone."
As Thailand continues to set the pace for digital adoption in Southeast Asia, the focus for policymakers must now shift from simple accessibility to the rigorous development of ethical standards and institutional support.