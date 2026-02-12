Thailand Leads ASEAN in AI Adoption as Regional Digital Economy Eyes $1 Trillion Valuation

New research reveals 90% of Thai students use Generative AI, while experts warn of a ‘readiness gap’ and the need for robust ethical governance by 2030.

Thailand has secured the highest rate of Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption within the ASEAN bloc, driven primarily by a rapid uptake among students and educators.

The findings, released by the ASEAN Foundation with support from Google.org, come as the region’s digital economy is projected to skyrocket from $300 billion to $1 trillion by 2030.

The ASEAN Digital Outlook and the AI Ready ASEAN Research reports were unveiled during the "AI Ready ASEAN" regional policy summit in Manila. Developed alongside the ASEAN Digital Senior Officials’ Meeting (ADGSOM), the studies offer a comprehensive look at the region’s digital infrastructure and the institutional preparedness of its member states.

A Leading Force in Education

Thailand stands at the vanguard of the region’s technological shift. The data reveals that 90.29% of Thai students and 81.34% of teachers are regular users of Generative AI tools.

Creative applications are particularly popular, with 85.65% of students employing AI-powered graphic design platforms.

However, this rapid integration has sparked concern among parents and school leaders. There are growing fears that a heavy reliance on AI for academic assignments could diminish students' capacity for independent critical thinking and analytical reasoning.

