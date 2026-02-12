One in five people will develop cancer, urgent reform needed

Assoc Prof Dr Yaowanut Kongdan, Director of Namarak Hospital and President of the Thai Breast Disease Society, said a worrying trend is that breast cancer is increasingly affecting Thai women under 45, with many cases appearing more aggressive than before.

This has implications for fertility, family life and employment.

“Care must therefore go beyond treating the disease alone. It should include age-appropriate screening, psychosocial support, fertility care and long-term survivorship planning,” she said.

At the same time, she said Thailand must urgently reduce disparities in access to cancer services, as advanced care remains concentrated in Bangkok.

Roche has drawn on its experience from collaborations with the Health Systems Research Institute and its regional work—through decentralising centres, expanding mobile screening units and using telehealth—to strengthen cancer services in the provinces.

and that through collaboration with the Health Systems Research Institute and regional initiatives—such as decentralised centres, mobile screening units and telehealth—efforts are under way to strengthen provincial services, improve early detection amid shortages of mammography machines and radiologists by bringing care to patients, and ensure that fairness means consistent quality nationwide through training, standardised biopsy procedures across all provinces, and a breast cancer centre accreditation system launched last year in partnership with the National Cancer Institute.

However, she pointed out that Thailand’s key challenge is early detection, as the country lacks sufficient mammography machines and radiologists, meaning services must be brought to patients rather than waiting for patients to travel.

She added that while universal health coverage fully includes standard breast cancer treatment, “fairness in care” must go beyond access to ensure the same quality standards nationwide.

To that end, she said they have worked with the National Cancer Institute to provide intensive training, pilot a programme to standardise biopsy procedures in every province, and build on it through a breast cancer centre accreditation system launched last year.

Strengthening cancer communities through global partnerships and local action

As a partner of the Union for International Cancer Control, Matthew Coates, Managing Director of Roche Thailand, said cancer care must be patient-centred and that while scientific innovation is vital, collaboration is equally important.

“Roche Thailand stands ready to work with healthcare professionals, policymakers and partners to help patients and caregivers access scientific advances that improve treatment outcomes and quality of life — from awareness and diagnosis to treatment and long-term follow-up care,” he said.

Nuchawin Boonsombat, a cancer patient, shared her experience as a breast cancer patient, saying the day she received her diagnosis was deeply shocking. She explained that she had seen her mother pass away from cancer, so to her, cancer had always meant loss.

“But when my doctor carefully explained the treatment plan — particularly a personalised approach tailored to my specific condition — I understood that my chances of survival could be significantly improved. That restored my hope and gave me the strength to fight on,” she said.

She added that the treatment journey was extremely challenging, with side effects and fatigue, but encouragement from those around her and close medical follow-up helped her through the hardest periods.

“I want every patient to trust their doctors and remember that you are not alone,” she said, adding that cancer today is not as frightening as it once seemed, as survival rates have improved greatly thanks to scientific and medical advances.

Nuchawin also urged public health decision-makers to ensure every Thai citizen has equal access to quality treatment, saying this would translate into real opportunities for survival and a better quality of life for patients.