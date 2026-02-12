Bhumjaithai taps Anutin, Chaichanok to lead coalition talks

The Bhumjaithai Party on Thursday appointed party leader Anutin Charnvirakul and secretary-general Chaichanok Chidchob to lead coalition formation talks, as three micro parties pledged support for Anutin to become the next prime minister once the Election Commission (EC) certifies the results.
Bhumjaithai held a meeting of its MPs-elect to discuss preparations following the February 8 election, including arrangements for reporting for duty after certification.
Before the party meeting, Anutin and senior members held a press conference to announce a joint statement with the Setthakit Party, the New Democracy Party and the Mai Party.
Anutin arrived at party headquarters at 1.25pm. Earlier, MPs-elect and party figures had been arriving throughout the day, including Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Bhumjaithai’s prime ministerial candidate; Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn; Chaichanok Chidchob; Chada Thaiset; Suchart Chomklin; Varawut Silpa-archa; and Ekniti Promphan.
Leaders from other parties expected to join a Bhumjaithai-led government were also present, including Trinuch Thienthong, leader of Palang Pracharath; Gen Rangsi Kittiyanusarb, leader of Setthakit; Suratin Phijarn of the New Democracy Party; and Nawinda Sawaddechdee, an MP-elect for Kamphaeng Phet from the Mai Party.
Ahead of the talks, Chaichanok and Bhumjaithai spokesperson Bunyathida Somchai, together with Suratin and Nawinda, held a joint press briefing.
Bunyathida said the joint statement was intended to confirm that Suratin, Nawinda, and Gen Rangsi Kittiyanusarb would support Anutin as prime minister once certification is completed.
Suratin said he would back Anutin unconditionally, adding that he did so with “100% confidence”.
On whether Palang Pracharath would join the government, sources said discussions are still under way and there is no written agreement yet.
After the joint talks, Anutin chaired a meeting with Bhumjaithai’s MPs-elect. Bunyathida later said the meeting formally assigned Anutin and Chaichanok to negotiate with prospective coalition partners.
She said the coalition line-up would become clearer after the EC certifies all 500 MPs-elect. She said three parties have so far agreed to join a Bhumjaithai-led coalition, while Palang Pracharath has yet to make a formal pledge.
During the meeting, Anutin congratulated MPs-elect and said unofficial results indicated Bhumjaithai would win 193 seats. He said the party won every seat in 20 provinces, compared with eight provinces in the 2023 election.
He also thanked three figures—describing them as the party’s “three head chefs”—for helping build confidence and support: Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Suphajee Suthumpun, and Ekniti Nitithanprapas.
At the end of the meeting, Anutin said the party has 12 more Muslim MPs this time and voiced confidence this would help bring peace, unity and order to the three southern border provinces. He said there should be no division over ethnicity or religion, adding that what they share is being Thai.