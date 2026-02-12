Bhumjaithai taps Anutin, Chaichanok to lead coalition talks

Joint briefing: ‘unconditional’ backing from New Democracy

Ahead of the talks, Chaichanok and Bhumjaithai spokesperson Bunyathida Somchai, together with Suratin and Nawinda, held a joint press briefing.

Bunyathida said the joint statement was intended to confirm that Suratin, Nawinda, and Gen Rangsi Kittiyanusarb would support Anutin as prime minister once certification is completed.

Suratin said he would back Anutin unconditionally, adding that he did so with “100% confidence”.

Palang Pracharath still in talks

On whether Palang Pracharath would join the government, sources said discussions are still under way and there is no written agreement yet.

Party assigns Anutin, Chaichanok to lead negotiations

After the joint talks, Anutin chaired a meeting with Bhumjaithai’s MPs-elect. Bunyathida later said the meeting formally assigned Anutin and Chaichanok to negotiate with prospective coalition partners.

She said the coalition line-up would become clearer after the EC certifies all 500 MPs-elect. She said three parties have so far agreed to join a Bhumjaithai-led coalition, while Palang Pracharath has yet to make a formal pledge.

Anutin thanks ‘three head chefs’ as party cites gains

During the meeting, Anutin congratulated MPs-elect and said unofficial results indicated Bhumjaithai would win 193 seats. He said the party won every seat in 20 provinces, compared with eight provinces in the 2023 election.

He also thanked three figures—describing them as the party’s “three head chefs”—for helping build confidence and support: Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Suphajee Suthumpun, and Ekniti Nitithanprapas.

‘More Muslim MPs’ and southern border provinces

At the end of the meeting, Anutin said the party has 12 more Muslim MPs this time and voiced confidence this would help bring peace, unity and order to the three southern border provinces. He said there should be no division over ethnicity or religion, adding that what they share is being Thai.