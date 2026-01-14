PM demands accountability for crane collapse, investigates contractor blacklist

On January 14, 2026, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul called for those responsible for the tragic crane collapse in Sikhiu, Nakhon Ratchasima, to be held accountable.

The incident, which involved a construction crane from the high-speed rail project, resulted in 28 deaths and 64 injuries. The crane collapsed onto Special Express 21, causing derailment and fires in the affected carriages.





PM Anutin instructed Minister of Transport Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn and Acting Governor of the State Railway of Thailand Anan Phonimdang to conduct an on-site investigation and oversee the immediate response.

He expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and urged that all efforts be focused on providing aid to the injured and conducting a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident.

In addition, the Prime Minister questioned why the contractor involved in the high-speed rail project had not been blacklisted despite the recurrence of similar accidents. He pointed to previous incidents, such as the tunnel collapse last year, and stressed that the government must hold contractors accountable for any failures in construction safety. Anutin emphasized that the incident was not just a technical failure but a serious violation of public safety. He called for all involved parties to be fully investigated and that legal and disciplinary actions be taken.

While he acknowledged the political ramifications, PM Anutin urged that the issue be approached with technical focus, and not used as a political tool. He also reiterated that safety must be a top priority for all ongoing and future construction projects.