Northeastern railway service suspended and route altered, full refunds available

Due to a crane collapse on the high-speed railway construction site, which damaged the structure of Special Express Train No. 21 (Krung Thep Aphiwat – Ubon Ratchathani) in Sikhiu District, Nakhon Ratchasima, on the morning of January 14, the Northeastern railway line has been interrupted. The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has urgently announced a revised travel plan to ensure safety and clear the wreckage from the scene. The impacts have been divided into two main categories:

Group 1: Service Suspended (Ticket Refunds Issued)

The following trains have been cancelled, and no transport service will be available for passengers:

Special Express Train No. 21: Krung Thep Aphiwat – Ubon Ratchathani

Special Express Train No. 22: Ubon Ratchathani – Krung Thep Aphiwat

Group 2: Route Detour (Delays Expected)

Trains will reroute away from the Sikhiu area, taking the following alternative route via Kaeng Khoi – Lam Narai – Bua Yai – Nakhon Ratchasima. This detour will result in delayed arrival times, so passengers are advised to plan accordingly:

Express Trains 71/72: Krung Thep Aphiwat – Ubon Ratchathani (Round-trip)

Rapid Trains 135/136: Krung Thep Aphiwat – Ubon Ratchathani (Round-trip)

Local Train 233: Bangkok (Hua Lamphong) – Surin

Local Train 234: Surin – Bangkok (Only running to Sikhiu station, with further transport available)

For passengers who wish to cancel their trips due to this incident, full ticket refunds are available. Refunds can be requested at ticket counters at all train stations nationwide. For real-time updates on train services, call the SRT helpline at 1690, available 24 hours.