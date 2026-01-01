Over 98,000 passengers travel by train on Dec 31, similar number expected on New Year’s Day

THURSDAY, JANUARY 01, 2026

The State Railway of Thailand says 98,401 passengers used train services on December 31, with steady traffic and extra services added as New Year’s Day travel continues.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) said on Thursday that more than 98,000 passengers travelled by train on Wednesday, New Year’s Eve, and that a similar number had booked services for New Year’s Day.

Methaphat Sunthorwaraphat, director of the SRT’s Public Relations Centre, said 98,401 passengers used train services on Wednesday—about 6.43% (or 6,767 passengers) below projections.

Passenger numbers were as follows:

  • Outbound passengers: 52,908 (51,395 on regular services and 1,513 on extra trains)
  • Inbound passengers: 45,499 (44,273 on regular services and 1,226 on extra trains)

Methaphat said the top five routes by passenger numbers were:

  • Southern Line: 32,702 passengers
  • Northeastern (Isan) Line: 23,360 passengers
  • Northern Line: 17,565 passengers
  • Eastern Line: 12,249 passengers
  • Mahachai Line: 10,274 passengers

Travel atmosphere on January 1, 2026

At Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal and Bangkok Station (Hua Lamphong) on January 1, passengers continued to arrive steadily, but crowds were not heavy. As most travellers had booked tickets in advance, station and train operations ran efficiently and no passengers were left stranded.

Extra trains added to ensure sufficient service

Methaphat added that to accommodate passengers travelling this evening, the SRT has added four extra services on key routes:

  • Northern Line: 1 extra train
  • Northeastern Line: 2 extra trains
  • Southern Line: 1 extra train

Additional carriages have also been attached up to the maximum capacity of each locomotive on all routes. Total nationwide passenger numbers today are estimated at around 92,627.

How to check train information and service status

Passengers can plan their journeys and check service information via:

  • Real-time train tracking: ttsview.railway.co.th
  • Customer service call centre: 1690 (24 hours)
  • Facebook fan page: State Railway of Thailand PR Team
     
