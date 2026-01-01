Over 98,000 passengers travel by train on Dec 31, similar number expected on New Year’s Day

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) said on Thursday that more than 98,000 passengers travelled by train on Wednesday, New Year’s Eve, and that a similar number had booked services for New Year’s Day.
Methaphat Sunthorwaraphat, director of the SRT’s Public Relations Centre, said 98,401 passengers used train services on Wednesday—about 6.43% (or 6,767 passengers) below projections.
Passenger numbers were as follows:
Methaphat said the top five routes by passenger numbers were:
At Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal and Bangkok Station (Hua Lamphong) on January 1, passengers continued to arrive steadily, but crowds were not heavy. As most travellers had booked tickets in advance, station and train operations ran efficiently and no passengers were left stranded.
Methaphat added that to accommodate passengers travelling this evening, the SRT has added four extra services on key routes:
Additional carriages have also been attached up to the maximum capacity of each locomotive on all routes. Total nationwide passenger numbers today are estimated at around 92,627.
Passengers can plan their journeys and check service information via: