Cabinet approves second phase of Thai-Chinese high-speed train project

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the 341.35-billion-baht second phase of the Thai-Chinese high-speed train project, while the prime minister ordered an acceleration of the southern land bridge project to prepare for potential Chinese investments.
Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said the second phase of the high-speed train project was approved during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, one day before her departure for an official visit to China from Wednesday to Saturday.
Aside from the Thai-Chinese high-speed train project, Paetongtarn also instructed the relevant ministers to expedite various projects and measures concerning Chinese investors and visitors.
The second phase of the high-speed railway will run from Nakhon Ratchasima to Nong Khai, which borders Laos. Paetongtarn asked the Transport Ministry to closely monitor its progress.
The spokesman also quoted Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit as reporting to the Cabinet that the second-phase railway will span 357.12 kilometres and cost approximately 341.35 billion baht to construct. Suriya stated that construction could begin this year following the Cabinet’s approval, with operations expected to commence in 2031. The railway will also connect to the China-Laos high-speed railway, he added.
During her visit to China, Paetongtarn has instructed all relevant ministers to strengthen economic, trade, and investment cooperation between Thailand and China, with the aim of fostering a long-term investment partnership.
In particular, she urged the ministries concerned to focus on green and digital industries, such as electric vehicle manufacturing, semiconductor production, and the establishment of data centres, Jirayu said.
Paetongtarn also directed the Agriculture and Commerce Ministries to ensure that food and agricultural exports to China meet safety standards.
Additionally, she instructed the Transport Ministry to accelerate the southern land bridge project to attract further Chinese investment.
The prime minister also requested the Tourism and Sports Ministry to collaborate with the Royal Thai Police and the Defence Ministry to enhance the safety of Chinese tourists, who may be targeted by Chinese call-centre gangs and forced into labour in Myanmar border towns.
Regarding China's request for Thailand to take action against Chinese call-centre gangs in Myanmar that are reportedly using electricity supplied from Thailand, Paetongtarn instructed Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai to convene a meeting of the National Security Council. If necessary, he was directed to order the suspension of electricity supply to Myanmar, Jirayu said.
On cultural ties, Jirayu stated that Paetongtarn encouraged the relevant ministries to facilitate cultural exchanges and soft power initiatives between Thailand and China. She also instructed agencies to prepare for the arrival of a pair of pandas from China later this year.
Meanwhile, the prime minister instructed all ministries to accelerate the disbursement of investment budgets under the fiscal 2025 budget.
Jirayu said a meeting was held on Monday to discuss the acceleration of budget disbursement across ministries, with a follow-up meeting scheduled for March.