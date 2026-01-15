Investigation into CREC-linked firms after deadly crane collapse in Nakhon Ratchasima

A tragic accident occurred on January 14, 2026, when a construction crane on the high-speed rail project in Sikhio, Nakhon Ratchasima collapsed onto Special Express Train No. 21, running between Krung Thep Aphiwat and Ubon Ratchathani, killing at least 32 people and injuring many others.

In response, the Ministry of Transport has launched an investigation and promised to assist the victims. However, the private contractor responsible has yet to provide an explanation for the cause of the collapse.

On the same day, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul ordered the blacklisting of the companies involved in this incident and instructed the Ministry of Transport and other related agencies to carry out a thorough investigation.

The high-speed rail project, managed by the ITD-CREC No. 10 Joint Venture, involves Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited (ITD) and China Railway Engineering Corporation (CREC), with a total investment of THB 179,412.21 million. Out of the 12 contracts under this project, two have been completed, with CREC and China Railway International among the contractors managing and supervising the work.

Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited (ITD) has issued a press release regarding the incident, expressing deep condolences for the loss of lives and injuries. The company also affirmed its full responsibility and commitment to providing compensation and assistance to the families of the victims and covering the medical treatment for the injured.

This incident has sparked public concern, with many recalling the SAO building collapse earlier in 2025, which was also linked to CREC and resulted in multiple fatalities.